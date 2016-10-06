|
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Groovy
|Name:
|Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Groovy
|ID:
|201610-01
|Distribution:
|Gentoo
|Plattformen:
|Keine Angabe
|Datum:
|Do, 6. Oktober 2016, 22:55
|Referenzen:
|http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-3253
|
Originalnachricht
|
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201610-01
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Severity: Normal
Title: Groovy: Arbitrary code execution
Date: October 06, 2016
Bugs: #555470
ID: 201610-01
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Synopsis
========
Groovy is vulnerable to a remote execution of arbitrary code when java
serialization is used.
Background
==========
A multi-faceted language for the Java platform
Affected packages
=================
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected
-------------------------------------------------------------------
1 dev-java/groovy < 2.4.5 >= 2.4.5
Description
===========
Groovy's MethodClosure class, in runtime/MethodClosure.java, is
vulnerable to a crafted serialized object.
Impact
======
Remote attackers could potentially execute arbitrary code, or cause
Denial of Service condition
Workaround
==========
A workaround exists by using a custom security policy file utilizing
the standard Java security manager, or do not rely on serialization to
communicate remotely.
Resolution
==========
All Groovy users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=dev-java/groovy-2.4.5"
References
==========
[ 1 ] CVE-2015-3253
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-3253
Availability
============
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201610-01
Concerns?
=========
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
=======
Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
|
|