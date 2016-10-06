Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Groovy

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

From: Sergey Popov <pinkbyte@gentoo.org>

To: gentoo-announce@lists.gentoo.org

Message-ID: <f0c17a43-275a-1946-2b34-87b4b13de41a@gentoo.org>

Subject: [ GLSA 201610-01 ] Groovy: Arbitrary code execution



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201610-01

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

https://security.gentoo.org/

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: Groovy: Arbitrary code execution

Date: October 06, 2016

Bugs: #555470

ID: 201610-01



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

========



Groovy is vulnerable to a remote execution of arbitrary code when java

serialization is used.



Background

==========



A multi-faceted language for the Java platform



Affected packages

=================



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 dev-java/groovy < 2.4.5 >= 2.4.5



Description

===========



Groovy's MethodClosure class, in runtime/MethodClosure.java, is

vulnerable to a crafted serialized object.



Impact

======



Remote attackers could potentially execute arbitrary code, or cause

Denial of Service condition



Workaround

==========



A workaround exists by using a custom security policy file utilizing

the standard Java security manager, or do not rely on serialization to

communicate remotely.



Resolution

==========



All Groovy users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=dev-java/groovy-2.4.5"



References

==========



[ 1 ] CVE-2015-3253

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-3253



Availability

============



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201610-01



Concerns?

=========



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

=======



Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





