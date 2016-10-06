Login

Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Groovy
Name: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Groovy
ID: 201610-01
Distribution: Gentoo
Plattformen: Keine Angabe
Datum: Do, 6. Oktober 2016, 22:55
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-3253

Originalnachricht

 
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory                           GLSA 201610-01
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
                                           https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 Severity: Normal
    Title: Groovy: Arbitrary code execution
     Date: October 06, 2016
     Bugs: #555470
       ID: 201610-01

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Synopsis
========

Groovy is vulnerable to a remote execution of arbitrary code when java
serialization is used.

Background
==========

A multi-faceted language for the Java platform

Affected packages
=================

    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     Package              /     Vulnerable     /            Unaffected
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
  1  dev-java/groovy              < 2.4.5                    >= 2.4.5

Description
===========

Groovy's MethodClosure class, in runtime/MethodClosure.java, is
vulnerable to a crafted serialized object.

Impact
======

Remote attackers could potentially execute arbitrary code, or cause
Denial of Service condition

Workaround
==========

A workaround exists by using a custom security policy file utilizing
the standard Java security manager, or do not rely on serialization to
communicate remotely.

Resolution
==========

All Groovy users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=dev-java/groovy-2.4.5"

References
==========

[ 1 ] CVE-2015-3253
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-3253

Availability
============

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201610-01

Concerns?
=========

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.

License
=======

Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5


