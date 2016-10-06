|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Apache
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in Apache
|ID:
|201610-02
|Distribution:
|Gentoo
|Plattformen:
|Keine Angabe
|Datum:
|Do, 6. Oktober 2016, 22:56
|Referenzen:
|http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4979
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-3183
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-3581
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-1546
|
Originalnachricht
|
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201610-02
https://security.gentoo.org/
Severity: Normal
Title: Apache: Multiple vulnerabilities
Date: October 06, 2016
Bugs: #524680, #536684, #554948, #557198, #583276, #588138
ID: 201610-02
Synopsis
Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in Apache, the worst of which
could allow HTTP request smuggling attacks or a Denial of Service
condition.
Background
Apache HTTP Server is one of the most popular web servers on the
Internet.
Affected packages
Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected
1 www-servers/apache < 2.4.23 *> 2.2.31
>= 2.4.23
Description
Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in Apache HTTP Server.
Please review the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.
Impact
Remote attackers could bypass intended access restrictions, conduct
HTTP request smuggling attacks, or cause a Denial of Service condition.
Workaround
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
All Apache users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=www-servers/apache-2.4.23"
References
[ 1 ] CVE-2014-3581
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-3581
[ 2 ] CVE-2015-3183
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-3183
[ 3 ] CVE-2016-1546
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-1546
[ 4 ] CVE-2016-4979
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4979
Availability
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201610-02
Concerns?
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
