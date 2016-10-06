Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Apache

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

From: Kristian Fiskerstrand <k_f@gentoo.org>

Reply-To: k_f@gentoo.org

To: gentoo-announce@lists.gentoo.org

Message-ID: <d4a79f59-24db-0f9f-871b-35ab9c63f7c4@gentoo.org>

Subject: [ GLSA 201610-02 ] Apache: Multiple vulnerabilities



Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201610-02

https://security.gentoo.org/

Severity: Normal

Title: Apache: Multiple vulnerabilities

Date: October 06, 2016

Bugs: #524680, #536684, #554948, #557198, #583276, #588138

ID: 201610-02



Synopsis

Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in Apache, the worst of which

could allow HTTP request smuggling attacks or a Denial of Service

condition.



Background

Apache HTTP Server is one of the most popular web servers on the

Internet.



Affected packages

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

1 www-servers/apache < 2.4.23 *> 2.2.31

>= 2.4.23



Description

Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in Apache HTTP Server.

Please review the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.



Impact

Remote attackers could bypass intended access restrictions, conduct

HTTP request smuggling attacks, or cause a Denial of Service condition.



Workaround

There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

All Apache users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=www-servers/apache-2.4.23"



References

[ 1 ] CVE-2014-3581

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-3581

[ 2 ] CVE-2015-3183

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-3183

[ 3 ] CVE-2016-1546

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-1546

[ 4 ] CVE-2016-4979

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4979



Availability

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201610-02



Concerns?

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





