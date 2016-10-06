Login

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Apache
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Apache
ID: 201610-02
Distribution: Gentoo
Plattformen: Keine Angabe
Datum: Do, 6. Oktober 2016, 22:56
Referenzen: http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4979
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-3183
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-3581
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-1546

Originalnachricht

 
This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)
--8A6vSgPsxbxofcITenrVdxHVAC3eRa3H8
Content-Type: multipart/mixed;
 boundary="fiajxJiRx7W7PgOEsUhV8nKHbNa1HC7mT"
From: Kristian Fiskerstrand <k_f@gentoo.org>
Reply-To: k_f@gentoo.org
To: gentoo-announce@lists.gentoo.org
Message-ID: <d4a79f59-24db-0f9f-871b-35ab9c63f7c4@gentoo.org>
Subject: [ GLSA 201610-02 ] Apache: Multiple vulnerabilities

--fiajxJiRx7W7PgOEsUhV8nKHbNa1HC7mT
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable


- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory                           GLSA 201610-02
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
                                           https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 Severity: Normal
    Title: Apache: Multiple vulnerabilities
     Date: October 06, 2016
     Bugs: #524680, #536684, #554948, #557198, #583276, #588138
       ID: 201610-02

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Synopsis
========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in Apache, the worst of which
could allow HTTP request smuggling attacks or a Denial of Service
condition.

Background
==========

Apache HTTP Server is one of the most popular web servers on the
Internet.

Affected packages
=================

    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     Package              /     Vulnerable     /            Unaffected
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
  1  www-servers/apache           < 2.4.23                  *> 2.2.31
                                                            >= 2.4.23

Description
===========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in Apache HTTP Server.
Please review the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.

Impact
======

Remote attackers could bypass intended access restrictions, conduct
HTTP request smuggling attacks, or cause a Denial of Service condition.

Workaround
==========

There is no known workaround at this time.

Resolution
==========

All Apache users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=www-servers/apache-2.4.23"

References
==========

[ 1 ] CVE-2014-3581
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-3581
[ 2 ] CVE-2015-3183
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-3183
[ 3 ] CVE-2016-1546
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-1546
[ 4 ] CVE-2016-4979
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4979

Availability
============

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201610-02

Concerns?
=========

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.

License
=======

Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5


--fiajxJiRx7W7PgOEsUhV8nKHbNa1HC7mT--

--8A6vSgPsxbxofcITenrVdxHVAC3eRa3H8
Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"
Content-Description: OpenPGP digital signature
Content-Disposition: attachment; filename="signature.asc"

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

iQEcBAEBCgAGBQJX9oiQAAoJECULev7WN52F4QUIAIQr52IQswEeAMANSHiG3C7H
HFLzQWE9t+uZuYJQ7oTmlZqQCxqjvxpouH14JEUjQgji8lkJCeDf0PLWXN/qJzwi
dAQiftTB0g0F7i2eRZ3ZcDOMMo9ajaLohaPBLYu8c+15NiCZ6fi3pmgIJRufOyGR
VfGRNU94Om3fK9yNHjDs72H7D02siXnLOQEL/0o2lpqbJ1p6Fs0WibVF1FlDqxM2
eWgd7LKUfA80WLM4Z2LMq9IluycZQ9QbGNl6EhnFqGmcC3f3vjLLAguclT/KwR8A
WO9ujJLBtil/05mK/mPrOAqvObGLr4qZmMDXvWk9/746ckLSMCjxack91ABiANs=
=7aMu
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

--8A6vSgPsxbxofcITenrVdxHVAC3eRa3H8--
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

0
Sea­son of KDE 2016-2017 an­ge­kün­digt

8
Open­suse Leap 42.2 Beta3 er­schie­nen

0
Open-Sour­ce-Pro­fis in Eu­ro­pa ge­fragt

26
DNF-Up­date macht Pro­ble­me in gra­fi­schen Um­ge­bun­gen

4
Mad Max für Linux an­ge­kün­digt

0
Ar­chi­vis­ta Mini 2016/X frei­ge­ge­ben

12
Sof­tMa­ker Of­fice 2016 ak­tua­li­siert

1
Do­cker prä­s­en­tiert In­fraKit

15
KDE Plas­ma 5.8 als lang­fris­tig un­ter­stütz­te Ver­si­on ver­öf­fent­licht

0
Nmap 7.30 fer­tig­ge­stellt
 
Werbung