Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in OpenSSL
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in OpenSSL
ID: SUSE-SU-2016:2468-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Legacy Software 12, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12-SP1
Datum: Do, 6. Oktober 2016, 22:59
Originalnachricht

 
   SUSE Security Update: Security update for compat-openssl098
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    SUSE-SU-2016:2468-1
Rating:             important
References:         #979475 #982575 #983249 #993819 #994749 #994844 
                    #995075 #995324 #995359 #995377 #998190 #999665 
                    #999666 #999668 
Cross-References:   CVE-2016-2177 CVE-2016-2178 CVE-2016-2179
                    CVE-2016-2181 CVE-2016-2182 CVE-2016-2183
                    CVE-2016-6302 CVE-2016-6303 CVE-2016-6304
                    CVE-2016-6306
Affected Products:
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12-SP1
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Legacy Software 12
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that solves 10 vulnerabilities and has four fixes
   is now available.

Description:


   This update for compat-openssl098 fixes the following issues:

   OpenSSL Security Advisory [22 Sep 2016] (bsc#999665)

   Severity: High
   * OCSP Status Request extension unbounded memory growth (CVE-2016-6304)
     (bsc#999666)

   Severity: Low
   * Pointer arithmetic undefined behaviour (CVE-2016-2177) (bsc#982575)
   * Constant time flag not preserved in DSA signing (CVE-2016-2178)
     (bsc#983249)
   * DTLS buffered message DoS (CVE-2016-2179) (bsc#994844)
   * DTLS replay protection DoS (CVE-2016-2181) (bsc#994749)
   * OOB write in BN_bn2dec() (CVE-2016-2182) (bsc#993819)
   * Birthday attack against 64-bit block ciphers (SWEET32) (CVE-2016-2183)
     (bsc#995359)
   * Malformed SHA512 ticket DoS (CVE-2016-6302) (bsc#995324)
   * OOB write in MDC2_Update() (CVE-2016-6303) (bsc#995377)
   * Certificate message OOB reads (CVE-2016-6306) (bsc#999668)

   More information can be found on:
   https://www.openssl.org/news/secadv/20160922.txt

   Bugs fixed:
   * update expired S/MIME certs (bsc#979475)
   * fix crash in print_notice (bsc#998190)
   * resume reading from /dev/urandom when interrupted by a signal
     (bsc#995075)


Patch Instructions:

   To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12-SP1:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SAP-12-SP1-2016-1441=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Legacy Software 12:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-Module-Legacy-12-2016-1441=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP1-2016-1441=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12-SP1 (x86_64):

      compat-openssl098-debugsource-0.9.8j-102.1
      libopenssl0_9_8-0.9.8j-102.1
      libopenssl0_9_8-debuginfo-0.9.8j-102.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Legacy Software 12 (s390x x86_64):

      compat-openssl098-debugsource-0.9.8j-102.1
      libopenssl0_9_8-0.9.8j-102.1
      libopenssl0_9_8-32bit-0.9.8j-102.1
      libopenssl0_9_8-debuginfo-0.9.8j-102.1
      libopenssl0_9_8-debuginfo-32bit-0.9.8j-102.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1 (x86_64):

      compat-openssl098-debugsource-0.9.8j-102.1
      libopenssl0_9_8-0.9.8j-102.1
      libopenssl0_9_8-32bit-0.9.8j-102.1
      libopenssl0_9_8-debuginfo-0.9.8j-102.1
      libopenssl0_9_8-debuginfo-32bit-0.9.8j-102.1


