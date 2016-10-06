Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in OpenSSL

SUSE Security Update: Security update for compat-openssl098

______________________________________________________________________________



Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2016:2468-1

Rating: important

References: #979475 #982575 #983249 #993819 #994749 #994844

#995075 #995324 #995359 #995377 #998190 #999665

#999666 #999668

Cross-References: CVE-2016-2177 CVE-2016-2178 CVE-2016-2179

CVE-2016-2181 CVE-2016-2182 CVE-2016-2183

CVE-2016-6302 CVE-2016-6303 CVE-2016-6304

CVE-2016-6306

Affected Products:

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12-SP1

SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Legacy Software 12

SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1

______________________________________________________________________________



An update that solves 10 vulnerabilities and has four fixes

is now available.



Description:





This update for compat-openssl098 fixes the following issues:



OpenSSL Security Advisory [22 Sep 2016] (bsc#999665)



Severity: High

* OCSP Status Request extension unbounded memory growth (CVE-2016-6304)

(bsc#999666)



Severity: Low

* Pointer arithmetic undefined behaviour (CVE-2016-2177) (bsc#982575)

* Constant time flag not preserved in DSA signing (CVE-2016-2178)

(bsc#983249)

* DTLS buffered message DoS (CVE-2016-2179) (bsc#994844)

* DTLS replay protection DoS (CVE-2016-2181) (bsc#994749)

* OOB write in BN_bn2dec() (CVE-2016-2182) (bsc#993819)

* Birthday attack against 64-bit block ciphers (SWEET32) (CVE-2016-2183)

(bsc#995359)

* Malformed SHA512 ticket DoS (CVE-2016-6302) (bsc#995324)

* OOB write in MDC2_Update() (CVE-2016-6303) (bsc#995377)

* Certificate message OOB reads (CVE-2016-6306) (bsc#999668)



More information can be found on:

https://www.openssl.org/news/secadv/20160922.txt



Bugs fixed:

* update expired S/MIME certs (bsc#979475)

* fix crash in print_notice (bsc#998190)

* resume reading from /dev/urandom when interrupted by a signal

(bsc#995075)





Patch Instructions:



To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12-SP1:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SAP-12-SP1-2016-1441=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Legacy Software 12:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-Module-Legacy-12-2016-1441=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP1-2016-1441=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12-SP1 (x86_64):



compat-openssl098-debugsource-0.9.8j-102.1

libopenssl0_9_8-0.9.8j-102.1

libopenssl0_9_8-debuginfo-0.9.8j-102.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Legacy Software 12 (s390x x86_64):



compat-openssl098-debugsource-0.9.8j-102.1

libopenssl0_9_8-0.9.8j-102.1

libopenssl0_9_8-32bit-0.9.8j-102.1

libopenssl0_9_8-debuginfo-0.9.8j-102.1

libopenssl0_9_8-debuginfo-32bit-0.9.8j-102.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1 (x86_64):



compat-openssl098-debugsource-0.9.8j-102.1

libopenssl0_9_8-0.9.8j-102.1

libopenssl0_9_8-32bit-0.9.8j-102.1

libopenssl0_9_8-debuginfo-0.9.8j-102.1

libopenssl0_9_8-debuginfo-32bit-0.9.8j-102.1





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-2177.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-2178.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-2179.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-2181.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-2182.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-2183.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6302.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6303.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6304.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6306.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/979475

https://bugzilla.suse.com/982575

https://bugzilla.suse.com/983249

https://bugzilla.suse.com/993819

https://bugzilla.suse.com/994749

https://bugzilla.suse.com/994844

https://bugzilla.suse.com/995075

https://bugzilla.suse.com/995324

https://bugzilla.suse.com/995359

https://bugzilla.suse.com/995377

https://bugzilla.suse.com/998190

https://bugzilla.suse.com/999665

https://bugzilla.suse.com/999666

https://bugzilla.suse.com/999668



--

To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org

For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org

