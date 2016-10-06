Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in OpenSSL

Lesezeichen hinzufügen
SUSE Security Update: Security update for compat-openssl098______________________________________________________________________________Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2016:2468-1Rating: importantReferences: #979475 #982575 #983249 #993819 #994749 #994844 #995075 #995324 #995359 #995377 #998190 #999665 #999666 #999668 Cross-References: CVE-2016-2177 CVE-2016-2178 CVE-2016-2179 CVE-2016-2181 CVE-2016-2182 CVE-2016-2183 CVE-2016-6302 CVE-2016-6303 CVE-2016-6304 CVE-2016-6306Affected Products: SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12-SP1 SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Legacy Software 12 SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1______________________________________________________________________________ An update that solves 10 vulnerabilities and has four fixes is now available.Description: This update for compat-openssl098 fixes the following issues: OpenSSL Security Advisory [22 Sep 2016] (bsc#999665) Severity: High * OCSP Status Request extension unbounded memory growth (CVE-2016-6304) (bsc#999666) Severity: Low * Pointer arithmetic undefined behaviour (CVE-2016-2177) (bsc#982575) * Constant time flag not preserved in DSA signing (CVE-2016-2178) (bsc#983249) * DTLS buffered message DoS (CVE-2016-2179) (bsc#994844) * DTLS replay protection DoS (CVE-2016-2181) (bsc#994749) * OOB write in BN_bn2dec() (CVE-2016-2182) (bsc#993819) * Birthday attack against 64-bit block ciphers (SWEET32) (CVE-2016-2183) (bsc#995359) * Malformed SHA512 ticket DoS (CVE-2016-6302) (bsc#995324) * OOB write in MDC2_Update() (CVE-2016-6303) (bsc#995377) * Certificate message OOB reads (CVE-2016-6306) (bsc#999668) More information can be found on: https://www.openssl.org/news/secadv/20160922.txt Bugs fixed: * update expired S/MIME certs (bsc#979475) * fix crash in print_notice (bsc#998190) * resume reading from /dev/urandom when interrupted by a signal (bsc#995075)Patch Instructions: To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update. Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product: - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12-SP1: zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SAP-12-SP1-2016-1441=1 - SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Legacy Software 12: zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-Module-Legacy-12-2016-1441=1 - SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1: zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP1-2016-1441=1 To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".Package List: - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12-SP1 (x86_64): compat-openssl098-debugsource-0.9.8j-102.1 libopenssl0_9_8-0.9.8j-102.1 libopenssl0_9_8-debuginfo-0.9.8j-102.1 - SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Legacy Software 12 (s390x x86_64): compat-openssl098-debugsource-0.9.8j-102.1 libopenssl0_9_8-0.9.8j-102.1 libopenssl0_9_8-32bit-0.9.8j-102.1 libopenssl0_9_8-debuginfo-0.9.8j-102.1 libopenssl0_9_8-debuginfo-32bit-0.9.8j-102.1 - SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1 (x86_64): compat-openssl098-debugsource-0.9.8j-102.1 libopenssl0_9_8-0.9.8j-102.1 libopenssl0_9_8-32bit-0.9.8j-102.1 libopenssl0_9_8-debuginfo-0.9.8j-102.1 libopenssl0_9_8-debuginfo-32bit-0.9.8j-102.1References: https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-2177.html https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-2178.html https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-2179.html https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-2181.html https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-2182.html https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-2183.html https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6302.html https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6303.html https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6304.html https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6306.html https://bugzilla.suse.com/979475 https://bugzilla.suse.com/982575 https://bugzilla.suse.com/983249 https://bugzilla.suse.com/993819 https://bugzilla.suse.com/994749 https://bugzilla.suse.com/994844 https://bugzilla.suse.com/995075 https://bugzilla.suse.com/995324 https://bugzilla.suse.com/995359 https://bugzilla.suse.com/995377 https://bugzilla.suse.com/998190 https://bugzilla.suse.com/999665 https://bugzilla.suse.com/999666 https://bugzilla.suse.com/999668-- To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.orgFor additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org