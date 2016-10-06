Login

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in nodejs4
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in nodejs4
ID: SUSE-SU-2016:2470-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Web Scripting 12
Datum: Do, 6. Oktober 2016, 23:02
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7052
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-6306
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5325
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-2178
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7099
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-2183
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-6304

Originalnachricht

 
   SUSE Security Update: Security update for nodejs4
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    SUSE-SU-2016:2470-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1001652 #985201 
Cross-References:   CVE-2016-2178 CVE-2016-2183 CVE-2016-5325
                    CVE-2016-6304 CVE-2016-6306 CVE-2016-7052
                    CVE-2016-7099
Affected Products:
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Web Scripting 12
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that fixes 7 vulnerabilities is now available.

Description:


   This update brings the new upstream nodejs LTS version 4.6.0, fixing bugs
   and security issues:

   * Nodejs embedded openssl version update
       + upgrade to 1.0.2j (CVE-2016-6304, CVE-2016-2183, CVE-2016-2178,
         CVE-2016-6306, CVE-2016-7052)
       + remove support for dynamic 3rd party engine modules
   * http: Properly validate for allowable characters in input user data.
     This introduces a new case where throw may occur when configuring HTTP
     responses, users should already be adopting try/catch here.
     (CVE-2016-5325, bsc#985201)
   * tls: properly validate wildcard certificates (CVE-2016-7099, bsc#1001652)
   * buffer: Zero-fill excess bytes in new Buffer objects created with
     Buffer.concat()


Patch Instructions:

   To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Web Scripting 12:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-Module-Web-Scripting-12-2016-1439=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Web Scripting 12 (ppc64le x86_64):

      nodejs4-4.6.0-8.1
      nodejs4-debuginfo-4.6.0-8.1
      nodejs4-debugsource-4.6.0-8.1
      nodejs4-devel-4.6.0-8.1
      npm4-4.6.0-8.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Web Scripting 12 (noarch):

      nodejs4-docs-4.6.0-8.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-2178.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-2183.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5325.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6304.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6306.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7052.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7099.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1001652
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/985201

-- 
To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org
For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

0
Sea­son of KDE 2016-2017 an­ge­kün­digt

8
Open­suse Leap 42.2 Beta3 er­schie­nen

0
Open-Sour­ce-Pro­fis in Eu­ro­pa ge­fragt

26
DNF-Up­date macht Pro­ble­me in gra­fi­schen Um­ge­bun­gen

4
Mad Max für Linux an­ge­kün­digt

0
Ar­chi­vis­ta Mini 2016/X frei­ge­ge­ben

12
Sof­tMa­ker Of­fice 2016 ak­tua­li­siert

1
Do­cker prä­s­en­tiert In­fraKit

15
KDE Plas­ma 5.8 als lang­fris­tig un­ter­stütz­te Ver­si­on ver­öf­fent­licht

0
Nmap 7.30 fer­tig­ge­stellt
 
Werbung