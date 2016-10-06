Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in nodejs4

SUSE Security Update: Security update for nodejs4

______________________________________________________________________________



Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2016:2470-1

Rating: important

References: #1001652 #985201

Cross-References: CVE-2016-2178 CVE-2016-2183 CVE-2016-5325

CVE-2016-6304 CVE-2016-6306 CVE-2016-7052

CVE-2016-7099

Affected Products:

SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Web Scripting 12

______________________________________________________________________________



An update that fixes 7 vulnerabilities is now available.



Description:





This update brings the new upstream nodejs LTS version 4.6.0, fixing bugs

and security issues:



* Nodejs embedded openssl version update

+ upgrade to 1.0.2j (CVE-2016-6304, CVE-2016-2183, CVE-2016-2178,

CVE-2016-6306, CVE-2016-7052)

+ remove support for dynamic 3rd party engine modules

* http: Properly validate for allowable characters in input user data.

This introduces a new case where throw may occur when configuring HTTP

responses, users should already be adopting try/catch here.

(CVE-2016-5325, bsc#985201)

* tls: properly validate wildcard certificates (CVE-2016-7099, bsc#1001652)

* buffer: Zero-fill excess bytes in new Buffer objects created with

Buffer.concat()





Patch Instructions:



To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Web Scripting 12:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-Module-Web-Scripting-12-2016-1439=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Web Scripting 12 (ppc64le x86_64):



nodejs4-4.6.0-8.1

nodejs4-debuginfo-4.6.0-8.1

nodejs4-debugsource-4.6.0-8.1

nodejs4-devel-4.6.0-8.1

npm4-4.6.0-8.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Web Scripting 12 (noarch):



nodejs4-docs-4.6.0-8.1





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-2178.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-2183.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5325.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6304.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6306.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7052.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7099.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1001652

https://bugzilla.suse.com/985201



--

To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org

For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org

