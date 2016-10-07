Login

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Fehlerhafte Zugriffsrechte in mongoDB
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Fehlerhafte Zugriffsrechte in mongoDB
ID: FEDORA-2016-89060100d7
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 24
Datum: Fr, 7. Oktober 2016, 07:49
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-6494

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : mongodb
Product     : Fedora 24
Version     : 3.2.8
Release     : 2.fc24
URL         : http://www.mongodb.org
Summary     : High-performance, schema-free document-oriented database
Description :
Mongo (from "humongous") is a high-performance, open source,
 schema-free
document-oriented database. MongoDB is written in C++ and offers the following
features:
    * Collection oriented storage: easy storage of object/JSON-style data
    * Dynamic queries
    * Full index support, including on inner objects and embedded arrays
    * Query profiling
    * Replication and fail-over support
    * Efficient storage of binary data including large objects (e.g. photos
    and videos)
    * Auto-sharding for cloud-level scalability (currently in early alpha)
    * Commercial Support Available

A key goal of MongoDB is to bridge the gap between key/value stores (which are
fast and highly scalable) and traditional RDBMS systems (which are deep in
functionality).

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

Security fix for CVE-2016-6494.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1362553 - CVE-2016-6494 mongodb: world-readable .dbshell history
 file
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1362553
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "yum" update program. Use
su -c 'yum update mongodb' at the command line.
For more information, refer to "Managing Software with yum",
available at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/yum/.

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key.  More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

6
Tor­valds ver­är­gert über Feh­ler im Ker­nel 4.8

0
Sea­son of KDE 2016-2017 an­ge­kün­digt

8
Open­suse Leap 42.2 Beta3 er­schie­nen

0
Open-Sour­ce-Pro­fis in Eu­ro­pa ge­fragt

28
DNF-Up­date macht Pro­ble­me in gra­fi­schen Um­ge­bun­gen

4
Mad Max für Linux an­ge­kün­digt

0
Ar­chi­vis­ta Mini 2016/X frei­ge­ge­ben

12
Sof­tMa­ker Of­fice 2016 ak­tua­li­siert

1
Do­cker prä­s­en­tiert In­fraKit

15
KDE Plas­ma 5.8 als lang­fris­tig un­ter­stütz­te Ver­si­on ver­öf­fent­licht
 
Werbung