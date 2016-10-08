|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Xen
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in Xen
|ID:
|SUSE-SU-2016:2473-1
|Distribution:
|SUSE
|Plattformen:
|SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1
|Datum:
|Sa, 8. Oktober 2016, 00:03
|Referenzen:
|
Originalnachricht
|
SUSE Security Update: Security update for xen
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2016:2473-1
Rating: important
References: #953518 #955104 #959330 #959552 #970135 #971949
#988675 #988676 #990500 #990970 #991934 #992224
#993665 #994421 #994625 #994761 #994772 #994775
#995785 #995789 #995792
Cross-References: CVE-2016-6258 CVE-2016-6259 CVE-2016-6833
CVE-2016-6834 CVE-2016-6835 CVE-2016-6836
CVE-2016-6888 CVE-2016-7092 CVE-2016-7093
CVE-2016-7094
Affected Products:
SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1
SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that solves 10 vulnerabilities and has 11 fixes
is now available.
Description:
This update for xen fixes several issues.
These security issues were fixed:
- CVE-2016-7092: The get_page_from_l3e function in arch/x86/mm.c in Xen
allowed local 32-bit PV guest OS administrators to gain host OS
privileges via vectors related to L3 recursive pagetables (bsc#995785).
- CVE-2016-7093: Xen allowed local HVM guest OS administrators to
overwrite hypervisor memory and consequently gain host OS privileges by
leveraging mishandling of instruction pointer truncation during
emulation (bsc#995789).
- CVE-2016-7094: Buffer overflow in Xen allowed local x86 HVM guest OS
administrators on guests running with shadow paging to cause a denial of
service via a pagetable update (bsc#995792).
- CVE-2016-6836: Information leakage in vmxnet3_complete_packet
(bsc#994761).
- CVE-2016-6888: Integer overflow in packet initialisation in VMXNET3
device driver. Aprivileged user inside guest c... (bsc#994772).
- CVE-2016-6833: Use after free while writing (bsc#994775).
- CVE-2016-6835: Buffer overflow in vmxnet_tx_pkt_parse_headers() in
vmxnet3 deviceemulation. (bsc#994625).
- CVE-2016-6834: An infinite loop during packet fragmentation (bsc#994421).
- CVE-2016-6258: The PV pagetable code in arch/x86/mm.c in Xen allowed
local 32-bit PV guest OS administrators to gain host OS privileges by
leveraging fast-paths for updating pagetable entries (bsc#988675).
- CVE-2016-6259: Xen did not implement Supervisor Mode Access Prevention
(SMAP) whitelisting in 32-bit exception and event delivery, which
allowed local 32-bit PV guest OS kernels to cause a denial of service
(hypervisor and VM crash) by triggering a safety check (bsc#988676).
These non-security issues were fixed:
- bsc#991934: Hypervisor crash in csched_acct
- bsc#992224: During boot of Xen Hypervisor, failed to get contiguous
memory for DMA
- bsc#955104: Virsh reports error "one or more references were leaked
after disconnect from hypervisor" when "virsh save" failed due
to "no
response from client after 6 keepalive messages"
- bsc#959552: Migration of HVM guest leads into libvirt segmentation fault
- bsc#993665: Migration of xen guests finishes in: One or more references
were leaked after disconnect from the hypervisor
- bsc#959330: Guest migrations using virsh results in error "Internal
error: received hangup / error event on socket"
- bsc#990500: VM virsh migration fails with keepalive error:
":virKeepAliveTimerInternal:143 : No response from client"
- bsc#953518: Unplug also SCSI disks in qemu-xen-traditional for upstream
unplug protocol
- bsc#953518: xen_platform: unplug also SCSI disks in qemu-xen
- bsc#971949: xl: Support (by ignoring) xl migrate --live. xl migrations
are always live
- bsc#970135: New virtualization project clock test randomly fails on Xen
- bsc#990970: Add PMU support for Intel E7-8867 v4 (fam=6, model=79)
Patch Instructions:
To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP1-2016-1444=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP1-2016-1444=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP1-2016-1444=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1 (x86_64):
xen-debugsource-4.5.3_10-20.1
xen-devel-4.5.3_10-20.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1 (x86_64):
xen-4.5.3_10-20.1
xen-debugsource-4.5.3_10-20.1
xen-doc-html-4.5.3_10-20.1
xen-kmp-default-4.5.3_10_k3.12.62_60.62-20.1
xen-kmp-default-debuginfo-4.5.3_10_k3.12.62_60.62-20.1
xen-libs-32bit-4.5.3_10-20.1
xen-libs-4.5.3_10-20.1
xen-libs-debuginfo-32bit-4.5.3_10-20.1
xen-libs-debuginfo-4.5.3_10-20.1
xen-tools-4.5.3_10-20.1
xen-tools-debuginfo-4.5.3_10-20.1
xen-tools-domU-4.5.3_10-20.1
xen-tools-domU-debuginfo-4.5.3_10-20.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1 (x86_64):
xen-4.5.3_10-20.1
xen-debugsource-4.5.3_10-20.1
xen-kmp-default-4.5.3_10_k3.12.62_60.62-20.1
xen-kmp-default-debuginfo-4.5.3_10_k3.12.62_60.62-20.1
xen-libs-32bit-4.5.3_10-20.1
xen-libs-4.5.3_10-20.1
xen-libs-debuginfo-32bit-4.5.3_10-20.1
xen-libs-debuginfo-4.5.3_10-20.1
References:
--
|
|