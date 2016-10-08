Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Xen

SUSE Security Update: Security update for xen

Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2016:2473-1

Rating: important

References: #953518 #955104 #959330 #959552 #970135 #971949

#988675 #988676 #990500 #990970 #991934 #992224

#993665 #994421 #994625 #994761 #994772 #994775

#995785 #995789 #995792

Cross-References: CVE-2016-6258 CVE-2016-6259 CVE-2016-6833

CVE-2016-6834 CVE-2016-6835 CVE-2016-6836

CVE-2016-6888 CVE-2016-7092 CVE-2016-7093

CVE-2016-7094

Affected Products:

SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1

SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1

An update that solves 10 vulnerabilities and has 11 fixes

is now available.



Description:



This update for xen fixes several issues.



These security issues were fixed:

- CVE-2016-7092: The get_page_from_l3e function in arch/x86/mm.c in Xen

allowed local 32-bit PV guest OS administrators to gain host OS

privileges via vectors related to L3 recursive pagetables (bsc#995785).

- CVE-2016-7093: Xen allowed local HVM guest OS administrators to

overwrite hypervisor memory and consequently gain host OS privileges by

leveraging mishandling of instruction pointer truncation during

emulation (bsc#995789).

- CVE-2016-7094: Buffer overflow in Xen allowed local x86 HVM guest OS

administrators on guests running with shadow paging to cause a denial of

service via a pagetable update (bsc#995792).

- CVE-2016-6836: Information leakage in vmxnet3_complete_packet

(bsc#994761).

- CVE-2016-6888: Integer overflow in packet initialisation in VMXNET3

device driver. Aprivileged user inside guest c... (bsc#994772).

- CVE-2016-6833: Use after free while writing (bsc#994775).

- CVE-2016-6835: Buffer overflow in vmxnet_tx_pkt_parse_headers() in

vmxnet3 deviceemulation. (bsc#994625).

- CVE-2016-6834: An infinite loop during packet fragmentation (bsc#994421).

- CVE-2016-6258: The PV pagetable code in arch/x86/mm.c in Xen allowed

local 32-bit PV guest OS administrators to gain host OS privileges by

leveraging fast-paths for updating pagetable entries (bsc#988675).

- CVE-2016-6259: Xen did not implement Supervisor Mode Access Prevention

(SMAP) whitelisting in 32-bit exception and event delivery, which

allowed local 32-bit PV guest OS kernels to cause a denial of service

(hypervisor and VM crash) by triggering a safety check (bsc#988676).



These non-security issues were fixed:

- bsc#991934: Hypervisor crash in csched_acct

- bsc#992224: During boot of Xen Hypervisor, failed to get contiguous

memory for DMA

- bsc#955104: Virsh reports error "one or more references were leaked

after disconnect from hypervisor" when "virsh save" failed due

to "no

response from client after 6 keepalive messages"

- bsc#959552: Migration of HVM guest leads into libvirt segmentation fault

- bsc#993665: Migration of xen guests finishes in: One or more references

were leaked after disconnect from the hypervisor

- bsc#959330: Guest migrations using virsh results in error "Internal

error: received hangup / error event on socket"

- bsc#990500: VM virsh migration fails with keepalive error:

":virKeepAliveTimerInternal:143 : No response from client"

- bsc#953518: Unplug also SCSI disks in qemu-xen-traditional for upstream

unplug protocol

- bsc#953518: xen_platform: unplug also SCSI disks in qemu-xen

- bsc#971949: xl: Support (by ignoring) xl migrate --live. xl migrations

are always live

- bsc#970135: New virtualization project clock test randomly fails on Xen

- bsc#990970: Add PMU support for Intel E7-8867 v4 (fam=6, model=79)





Patch Instructions:



To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP1-2016-1444=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP1-2016-1444=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP1-2016-1444=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1 (x86_64):



xen-debugsource-4.5.3_10-20.1

xen-devel-4.5.3_10-20.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1 (x86_64):



xen-4.5.3_10-20.1

xen-debugsource-4.5.3_10-20.1

xen-doc-html-4.5.3_10-20.1

xen-kmp-default-4.5.3_10_k3.12.62_60.62-20.1

xen-kmp-default-debuginfo-4.5.3_10_k3.12.62_60.62-20.1

xen-libs-32bit-4.5.3_10-20.1

xen-libs-4.5.3_10-20.1

xen-libs-debuginfo-32bit-4.5.3_10-20.1

xen-libs-debuginfo-4.5.3_10-20.1

xen-tools-4.5.3_10-20.1

xen-tools-debuginfo-4.5.3_10-20.1

xen-tools-domU-4.5.3_10-20.1

xen-tools-domU-debuginfo-4.5.3_10-20.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1 (x86_64):



xen-4.5.3_10-20.1

xen-debugsource-4.5.3_10-20.1

xen-kmp-default-4.5.3_10_k3.12.62_60.62-20.1

xen-kmp-default-debuginfo-4.5.3_10_k3.12.62_60.62-20.1

xen-libs-32bit-4.5.3_10-20.1

xen-libs-4.5.3_10-20.1

xen-libs-debuginfo-32bit-4.5.3_10-20.1

xen-libs-debuginfo-4.5.3_10-20.1





