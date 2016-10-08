Login

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Xen
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Xen
ID: SUSE-SU-2016:2473-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1
Datum: Sa, 8. Oktober 2016, 00:03
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-6888
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-6258
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-6836
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7092
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7094
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-6259
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7093
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-6835
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-6833
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-6834

Originalnachricht

 
   SUSE Security Update: Security update for xen
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    SUSE-SU-2016:2473-1
Rating:             important
References:         #953518 #955104 #959330 #959552 #970135 #971949 
                    #988675 #988676 #990500 #990970 #991934 #992224 
                    #993665 #994421 #994625 #994761 #994772 #994775 
                    #995785 #995789 #995792 
Cross-References:   CVE-2016-6258 CVE-2016-6259 CVE-2016-6833
                    CVE-2016-6834 CVE-2016-6835 CVE-2016-6836
                    CVE-2016-6888 CVE-2016-7092 CVE-2016-7093
                    CVE-2016-7094
Affected Products:
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that solves 10 vulnerabilities and has 11 fixes
   is now available.

Description:

   This update for xen fixes several issues.

   These security issues were fixed:
   - CVE-2016-7092: The get_page_from_l3e function in arch/x86/mm.c in Xen
     allowed local 32-bit PV guest OS administrators to gain host OS
     privileges via vectors related to L3 recursive pagetables (bsc#995785).
   - CVE-2016-7093: Xen allowed local HVM guest OS administrators to
     overwrite hypervisor memory and consequently gain host OS privileges by
     leveraging mishandling of instruction pointer truncation during
     emulation (bsc#995789).
   - CVE-2016-7094: Buffer overflow in Xen allowed local x86 HVM guest OS
     administrators on guests running with shadow paging to cause a denial of
     service via a pagetable update (bsc#995792).
   - CVE-2016-6836: Information leakage in vmxnet3_complete_packet
     (bsc#994761).
   - CVE-2016-6888: Integer overflow in packet initialisation in VMXNET3
     device driver. Aprivileged user inside guest c... (bsc#994772).
   - CVE-2016-6833: Use after free while writing (bsc#994775).
   - CVE-2016-6835: Buffer overflow in vmxnet_tx_pkt_parse_headers() in
     vmxnet3 deviceemulation. (bsc#994625).
   - CVE-2016-6834: An infinite loop during packet fragmentation (bsc#994421).
   - CVE-2016-6258: The PV pagetable code in arch/x86/mm.c in Xen allowed
     local 32-bit PV guest OS administrators to gain host OS privileges by
     leveraging fast-paths for updating pagetable entries (bsc#988675).
   - CVE-2016-6259: Xen did not implement Supervisor Mode Access Prevention
     (SMAP) whitelisting in 32-bit exception and event delivery, which
     allowed local 32-bit PV guest OS kernels to cause a denial of service
     (hypervisor and VM crash) by triggering a safety check (bsc#988676).

   These non-security issues were fixed:
   - bsc#991934: Hypervisor crash in csched_acct
   - bsc#992224: During boot of Xen Hypervisor, failed to get contiguous
     memory for DMA
   - bsc#955104: Virsh reports error "one or more references were leaked
     after disconnect from hypervisor" when "virsh save" failed due
 to "no
     response from client after 6 keepalive messages"
   - bsc#959552: Migration of HVM guest leads into libvirt segmentation fault
   - bsc#993665: Migration of xen guests finishes in: One or more references
     were leaked after disconnect from the hypervisor
   - bsc#959330: Guest migrations using virsh results in error "Internal
     error: received hangup / error event on socket"
   - bsc#990500: VM virsh migration fails with keepalive error:
     ":virKeepAliveTimerInternal:143 : No response from client"
   - bsc#953518: Unplug also SCSI disks in qemu-xen-traditional for upstream
     unplug protocol
   - bsc#953518: xen_platform: unplug also SCSI disks in qemu-xen
   - bsc#971949: xl: Support (by ignoring) xl migrate --live. xl migrations
     are always live
   - bsc#970135: New virtualization project clock test randomly fails on Xen
   - bsc#990970: Add PMU support for Intel E7-8867 v4 (fam=6, model=79)


Patch Instructions:

   To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP1-2016-1444=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP1-2016-1444=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP1-2016-1444=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1 (x86_64):

      xen-debugsource-4.5.3_10-20.1
      xen-devel-4.5.3_10-20.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1 (x86_64):

      xen-4.5.3_10-20.1
      xen-debugsource-4.5.3_10-20.1
      xen-doc-html-4.5.3_10-20.1
      xen-kmp-default-4.5.3_10_k3.12.62_60.62-20.1
      xen-kmp-default-debuginfo-4.5.3_10_k3.12.62_60.62-20.1
      xen-libs-32bit-4.5.3_10-20.1
      xen-libs-4.5.3_10-20.1
      xen-libs-debuginfo-32bit-4.5.3_10-20.1
      xen-libs-debuginfo-4.5.3_10-20.1
      xen-tools-4.5.3_10-20.1
      xen-tools-debuginfo-4.5.3_10-20.1
      xen-tools-domU-4.5.3_10-20.1
      xen-tools-domU-debuginfo-4.5.3_10-20.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1 (x86_64):

      xen-4.5.3_10-20.1
      xen-debugsource-4.5.3_10-20.1
      xen-kmp-default-4.5.3_10_k3.12.62_60.62-20.1
      xen-kmp-default-debuginfo-4.5.3_10_k3.12.62_60.62-20.1
      xen-libs-32bit-4.5.3_10-20.1
      xen-libs-4.5.3_10-20.1
      xen-libs-debuginfo-32bit-4.5.3_10-20.1
      xen-libs-debuginfo-4.5.3_10-20.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6258.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6259.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6833.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6834.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6835.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6836.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6888.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7092.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7093.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7094.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/953518
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/955104
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/959330
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/959552
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/970135
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/971949
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/988675
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/988676
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/990500
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/990970
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/991934
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/992224
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/993665
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/994421
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/994625
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/994761
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/994772
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/994775
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/995785
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/995789
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/995792

-- 
To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org
For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

1
pri­va­cyIDEA 2.15 er­schie­nen

14
Ubu­ntu 16.10 er­hält Vor­schau auf Unity 8

0
OpenSt­ack New­ton er­schie­nen

36
Tor­valds ver­är­gert über Feh­ler im Ker­nel 4.8

0
Sea­son of KDE 2016-2017 an­ge­kün­digt

9
Open­suse Leap 42.2 Beta3 er­schie­nen

0
Open-Sour­ce-Pro­fis in Eu­ro­pa ge­fragt

28
DNF-Up­date macht Pro­ble­me in gra­fi­schen Um­ge­bun­gen

5
Mad Max für Linux an­ge­kün­digt

0
Ar­chi­vis­ta Mini 2016/X frei­ge­ge­ben
 
Werbung