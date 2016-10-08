Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Oxide

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

--===============8895181979370383246==

Content-Type: multipart/signed; micalg=pgp-sha256;

protocol="application/pgp-signature";

boundary="ChjAulJpamXG6KSaAP4S20PCwnfXPs59x"



This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

--ChjAulJpamXG6KSaAP4S20PCwnfXPs59x

Content-Type: multipart/mixed;

boundary="bsJPsEuFBrrdFXii43lVr4vPUAehJ3Dun"

From: Chris Coulson <chris.coulson@canonical.com>

Reply-To: Ubuntu Security <security@ubuntu.com>

To: ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com

Message-ID: <3a4e4bdc-cbaa-9ba9-d9a7-9d7db1dd23ba@canonical.com>

Subject: [USN-3091-1] Oxide vulnerabilities



--bsJPsEuFBrrdFXii43lVr4vPUAehJ3Dun

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3091-1

October 07, 2016



oxide-qt vulnerabilities

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS

- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS



Summary:



Several security issues were fixed in Oxide.



Software Description:

- oxide-qt: Web browser engine for Qt (QML plugin)



Details:



A use-after-free was discovered in the V8 bindings in Blink. If a user

were tricked in to opening a specially crafted website, an attacker could

potentially exploit this to cause a denial of service via application

crash, or execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-5170)



A use-after-free was discovered in the V8 bindings in Blink. If a user

were tricked in to opening a specially crafted website, an attacker could

potentially exploit this to cause a denial of service via application

crash, or execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-5171)



An issue was discovered in V8. If a user were tricked in to opening a

specially crafted website, an attacker could potentially exploit this to

ontain sensitive information from arbitrary memory locations.

(CVE-2016-5172)



Multiple security issues were discovered in Chromium. If a user were

tricked in to opening a specially crafted website, an attacker could

potentially exploit these to read uninitialized memory, cause a denial

of service via application crash, or execute arbitrary code.

(CVE-2016-5175, CVE-2016-5178)



A use-after-free was discovered in V8. If a user were tricked in to

opening a specially crafted website, an attacker could potentially

exploit this to cause a denial of service via application crash, or

execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-5177)



It was discovered that Chromium does not ensure the recipient of a certain

IPC message is a valid RenderFrame or RenderWidget. An attacker could

potentially exploit this to cause a denial of service via application

crash, or execute arbitary code. (CVE-2016-7549)



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:

liboxideqtcore0 1.17.9-0ubuntu0.16.04.1



Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:

liboxideqtcore0 1.17.9-0ubuntu0.14.04.1



In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3091-1

CVE-2016-5170, CVE-2016-5171, CVE-2016-5172, CVE-2016-5175,

CVE-2016-5177, CVE-2016-5178, CVE-2016-7549



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/oxide-qt/1.17.9-0ubuntu0.16.04.1

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/oxide-qt/1.17.9-0ubuntu0.14.04.1







--bsJPsEuFBrrdFXii43lVr4vPUAehJ3Dun--



--ChjAulJpamXG6KSaAP4S20PCwnfXPs59x

Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"

Content-Description: OpenPGP digital signature

Content-Disposition: attachment; filename="signature.asc"



-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v2



iQEcBAEBCAAGBQJX97BYAAoJEGEfvezVlG4P9zUH/35kGl0IsDiaAXEcZoqG3Pv+

/Tnb0w+SlSE/g4WFoKLULSk6FaxWsMFeYtHXw2ujA0BJpv6lh+Pm9g1mHGu98XTN

dLEiRmwFJgAzh9bqjMdbryVxg2/iPKMtM4aFuXQrwaNgie68XEp2lkeKoKp1qlyn

eXz3OlGbVyn+Vbrsic3816cLeJB2Lecv+eL+QkSDmUyX+xpIcstD7wVMoAop/sZZ

m0pg1Ps98salJn3PMwEonLEmeJA2Bzt6LoEUNQNNmYsZDmoddp6P1lL5mpsoLKl6

n/IFj4y71dkwQOVI4M4+TLDFIePTaMBj6hxd63g2D2NHdHZz/487XnVMSWmco8A=

=8HoA

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----



--ChjAulJpamXG6KSaAP4S20PCwnfXPs59x--





--===============8895181979370383246==

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit

Content-Disposition: inline



--

ubuntu-security-announce mailing list

ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com

Modify settings or unsubscribe at: https://lists.ubuntu.com/mailman/listinfo/ubuntu-security-announce



--===============8895181979370383246==--

