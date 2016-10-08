Login

Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Oxide
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Oxide
ID: USN-3091-1
Distribution: Ubuntu
Plattformen: Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
Datum: Sa, 8. Oktober 2016, 00:06
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5178
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5177
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5175
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5172
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7549
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5171
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5170

==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3091-1
October 07, 2016

oxide-qt vulnerabilities
==========================================================================

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:

- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS

Summary:

Several security issues were fixed in Oxide.

Software Description:
- oxide-qt: Web browser engine for Qt (QML plugin)

Details:

A use-after-free was discovered in the V8 bindings in Blink. If a user
were tricked in to opening a specially crafted website, an attacker could
potentially exploit this to cause a denial of service via application
crash, or execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-5170)

A use-after-free was discovered in the V8 bindings in Blink. If a user
were tricked in to opening a specially crafted website, an attacker could
potentially exploit this to cause a denial of service via application
crash, or execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-5171)

An issue was discovered in V8. If a user were tricked in to opening a
specially crafted website, an attacker could potentially exploit this to
ontain sensitive information from arbitrary memory locations.
(CVE-2016-5172)

Multiple security issues were discovered in Chromium. If a user were
tricked in to opening a specially crafted website, an attacker could
potentially exploit these to read uninitialized memory, cause a denial
of service via application crash, or execute arbitrary code.
(CVE-2016-5175, CVE-2016-5178)

A use-after-free was discovered in V8. If a user were tricked in to
opening a specially crafted website, an attacker could potentially
exploit this to cause a denial of service via application crash, or
execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-5177)

It was discovered that Chromium does not ensure the recipient of a certain
IPC message is a valid RenderFrame or RenderWidget. An attacker could
potentially exploit this to cause a denial of service via application
crash, or execute arbitary code. (CVE-2016-7549)

Update instructions:

The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:

Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
  liboxideqtcore0                 1.17.9-0ubuntu0.16.04.1

Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
  liboxideqtcore0                 1.17.9-0ubuntu0.14.04.1

In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.

References:
  http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3091-1
  CVE-2016-5170, CVE-2016-5171, CVE-2016-5172, CVE-2016-5175,
  CVE-2016-5177, CVE-2016-5178, CVE-2016-7549

Package Information:
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/oxide-qt/1.17.9-0ubuntu0.16.04.1
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/oxide-qt/1.17.9-0ubuntu0.14.04.1



