Sicherheit: Denial of Service in systemd
Name: Denial of Service in systemd
ID: SUSE-SU-2016:2475-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS
Datum: Sa, 8. Oktober 2016, 00:08
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7796

Originalnachricht

 
   SUSE Security Update: Security update for systemd
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    SUSE-SU-2016:2475-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1000435 #1001765 #954374 #970293 #982210 
                    #982211 #982251 #987173 #987857 #990074 #996269 
                    
Cross-References:   CVE-2016-7796
Affected Products:
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that solves one vulnerability and has 10 fixes is
   now available.

Description:


   This update for systemd fixes the following security issue:

   - CVE-2016-7796: A zero-length message received over systemd's
     notification socket could make manager_dispatch_notify_fd() return an
     error and, as a side effect, disable the notification handler
     completely. As the notification socket is world-writable, this could
     have allowed a local user to perform a denial-of-service attack against
     systemd. (bsc#1001765)

   Additionally, the following non-security fixes are included:

   - Fix HMAC calculation when appending a data object to journal.
     (bsc#1000435)
   - Never accept file descriptors from file systems with mandatory locking
     enabled. (bsc#954374)
   - Do not warn about missing install info with "preset". (bsc#970293)
   - Save /run/systemd/users/UID before starting user@.service. (bsc#996269)
   - Make sure that /var/lib/systemd/sysv-convert/database is always
     initialized. (bsc#982211)
   - Remove daylight saving time handling and tzfile parser. (bsc#990074)
   - Make sure directory watch is started before cryptsetup. (bsc#987173)
   - Introduce sd_pid_notify() and sd_pid_notifyf() APIs. (bsc#987857)
   - Set KillMode=mixed for our daemons that fork worker processes.
   - Add nosuid and nodev options to tmp.mount.
   - Don't start console-getty.service when /dev/console is missing.
     (bsc#982251)
   - Correct segmentation fault in udev/path_id due to missing NULL check.
     (bsc#982210)


Patch Instructions:

   To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SAP-12-2016-1447=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-2016-1447=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12 (noarch):

      systemd-bash-completion-210-70.58.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12 (x86_64):

      libgudev-1_0-0-210-70.58.1
      libgudev-1_0-0-32bit-210-70.58.1
      libgudev-1_0-0-debuginfo-210-70.58.1
      libgudev-1_0-0-debuginfo-32bit-210-70.58.1
      libudev1-210-70.58.1
      libudev1-32bit-210-70.58.1
      libudev1-debuginfo-210-70.58.1
      libudev1-debuginfo-32bit-210-70.58.1
      systemd-210-70.58.1
      systemd-32bit-210-70.58.1
      systemd-debuginfo-210-70.58.1
      systemd-debuginfo-32bit-210-70.58.1
      systemd-debugsource-210-70.58.1
      systemd-sysvinit-210-70.58.1
      udev-210-70.58.1
      udev-debuginfo-210-70.58.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS (ppc64le s390x x86_64):

      libgudev-1_0-0-210-70.58.1
      libgudev-1_0-0-debuginfo-210-70.58.1
      libudev1-210-70.58.1
      libudev1-debuginfo-210-70.58.1
      systemd-210-70.58.1
      systemd-debuginfo-210-70.58.1
      systemd-debugsource-210-70.58.1
      systemd-sysvinit-210-70.58.1
      udev-210-70.58.1
      udev-debuginfo-210-70.58.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS (s390x x86_64):

      libgudev-1_0-0-32bit-210-70.58.1
      libgudev-1_0-0-debuginfo-32bit-210-70.58.1
      libudev1-32bit-210-70.58.1
      libudev1-debuginfo-32bit-210-70.58.1
      systemd-32bit-210-70.58.1
      systemd-debuginfo-32bit-210-70.58.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS (noarch):

      systemd-bash-completion-210-70.58.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7796.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1000435
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1001765
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/954374
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/970293
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/982210
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/982211
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/982251
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/987173
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/987857
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/990074
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/996269

