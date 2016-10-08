Sicherheit: Denial of Service in systemd

SUSE Security Update: Security update for systemd

Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2016:2476-1

Rating: important

References: #1000435 #1001765 #954374 #970293 #982210

#982211 #982251 #987173 #987857 #990074 #996269



Cross-References: CVE-2016-7796

Affected Products:

SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1

SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1

An update that solves one vulnerability and has 10 fixes is

now available.



Description:





This update for systemd fixes the following security issue:



- CVE-2016-7796: A zero-length message received over systemd's

notification socket could make manager_dispatch_notify_fd() return an

error and, as a side effect, disable the notification handler

completely. As the notification socket is world-writable, this could

have allowed a local user to perform a denial-of-service attack against

systemd. (bsc#1001765)



Additionally, the following non-security fixes are included:



- Fix HMAC calculation when appending a data object to journal.

(bsc#1000435)

- Never accept file descriptors from file systems with mandatory locking

enabled. (bsc#954374)

- Do not warn about missing install info with "preset". (bsc#970293)

- Save /run/systemd/users/UID before starting user@.service. (bsc#996269)

- Make sure that /var/lib/systemd/sysv-convert/database is always

initialized. (bsc#982211)

- Remove daylight saving time handling and tzfile parser. (bsc#990074)

- Make sure directory watch is started before cryptsetup. (bsc#987173)

- Introduce sd_pid_notify() and sd_pid_notifyf() APIs. (bsc#987857)

- Set KillMode=mixed for our daemons that fork worker processes.

- Add nosuid and nodev options to tmp.mount.

- Don't start console-getty.service when /dev/console is missing.

(bsc#982251)

- Correct segmentation fault in udev/path_id due to missing NULL check.

(bsc#982210)





Patch Instructions:



To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP1-2016-1448=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP1-2016-1448=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP1-2016-1448=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1 (ppc64le s390x

x86_64):



libgudev-1_0-devel-210-114.1

libudev-devel-210-114.1

systemd-debuginfo-210-114.1

systemd-debugsource-210-114.1

systemd-devel-210-114.1

typelib-1_0-GUdev-1_0-210-114.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1 (ppc64le s390x x86_64):



libgudev-1_0-0-210-114.1

libgudev-1_0-0-debuginfo-210-114.1

libudev1-210-114.1

libudev1-debuginfo-210-114.1

systemd-210-114.1

systemd-debuginfo-210-114.1

systemd-debugsource-210-114.1

systemd-sysvinit-210-114.1

udev-210-114.1

udev-debuginfo-210-114.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1 (s390x x86_64):



libgudev-1_0-0-32bit-210-114.1

libgudev-1_0-0-debuginfo-32bit-210-114.1

libudev1-32bit-210-114.1

libudev1-debuginfo-32bit-210-114.1

systemd-32bit-210-114.1

systemd-debuginfo-32bit-210-114.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1 (noarch):



systemd-bash-completion-210-114.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1 (noarch):



systemd-bash-completion-210-114.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1 (x86_64):



libgudev-1_0-0-210-114.1

libgudev-1_0-0-32bit-210-114.1

libgudev-1_0-0-debuginfo-210-114.1

libgudev-1_0-0-debuginfo-32bit-210-114.1

libudev1-210-114.1

libudev1-32bit-210-114.1

libudev1-debuginfo-210-114.1

libudev1-debuginfo-32bit-210-114.1

systemd-210-114.1

systemd-32bit-210-114.1

systemd-debuginfo-210-114.1

systemd-debuginfo-32bit-210-114.1

systemd-debugsource-210-114.1

systemd-sysvinit-210-114.1

udev-210-114.1

udev-debuginfo-210-114.1





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7796.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1000435

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1001765

https://bugzilla.suse.com/954374

https://bugzilla.suse.com/970293

https://bugzilla.suse.com/982210

https://bugzilla.suse.com/982211

https://bugzilla.suse.com/982251

https://bugzilla.suse.com/987173

https://bugzilla.suse.com/987857

https://bugzilla.suse.com/990074

https://bugzilla.suse.com/996269



