Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in PHP

SUSE Security Update: Security update for php5

______________________________________________________________________________



Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2016:2477-1

Rating: important

References: #999679 #999680 #999682 #999684 #999685 #999819

#999820

Cross-References: CVE-2016-7411 CVE-2016-7412 CVE-2016-7413

CVE-2016-7414 CVE-2016-7416 CVE-2016-7417

CVE-2016-7418

Affected Products:

SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1

SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Web Scripting 12

______________________________________________________________________________



An update that fixes 7 vulnerabilities is now available.



Description:





This update for php5 fixes the following security issues:



* CVE-2016-7411: php5: Memory corruption when destructing deserialized

object

* CVE-2016-7412: Heap overflow in mysqlnd when not receiving UNSIGNED_FLAG

in BIT field

* CVE-2016-7413: Use after free in wddx_deserialize

* CVE-2016-7414: Out of bounds heap read when verifying signature of zip

phar in phar_parse_zipfile

* CVE-2016-7416: Stack based buffer overflow in msgfmt_format_message

* CVE-2016-7417: Missing type check when unserializing SplArray

* CVE-2016-7418: Null pointer dereference in php_wddx_push_element





Patch Instructions:



To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP1-2016-1446=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Web Scripting 12:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-Module-Web-Scripting-12-2016-1446=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1 (ppc64le s390x

x86_64):



php5-debuginfo-5.5.14-78.1

php5-debugsource-5.5.14-78.1

php5-devel-5.5.14-78.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Web Scripting 12 (ppc64le s390x x86_64):



apache2-mod_php5-5.5.14-78.1

apache2-mod_php5-debuginfo-5.5.14-78.1

php5-5.5.14-78.1

php5-bcmath-5.5.14-78.1

php5-bcmath-debuginfo-5.5.14-78.1

php5-bz2-5.5.14-78.1

php5-bz2-debuginfo-5.5.14-78.1

php5-calendar-5.5.14-78.1

php5-calendar-debuginfo-5.5.14-78.1

php5-ctype-5.5.14-78.1

php5-ctype-debuginfo-5.5.14-78.1

php5-curl-5.5.14-78.1

php5-curl-debuginfo-5.5.14-78.1

php5-dba-5.5.14-78.1

php5-dba-debuginfo-5.5.14-78.1

php5-debuginfo-5.5.14-78.1

php5-debugsource-5.5.14-78.1

php5-dom-5.5.14-78.1

php5-dom-debuginfo-5.5.14-78.1

php5-enchant-5.5.14-78.1

php5-enchant-debuginfo-5.5.14-78.1

php5-exif-5.5.14-78.1

php5-exif-debuginfo-5.5.14-78.1

php5-fastcgi-5.5.14-78.1

php5-fastcgi-debuginfo-5.5.14-78.1

php5-fileinfo-5.5.14-78.1

php5-fileinfo-debuginfo-5.5.14-78.1

php5-fpm-5.5.14-78.1

php5-fpm-debuginfo-5.5.14-78.1

php5-ftp-5.5.14-78.1

php5-ftp-debuginfo-5.5.14-78.1

php5-gd-5.5.14-78.1

php5-gd-debuginfo-5.5.14-78.1

php5-gettext-5.5.14-78.1

php5-gettext-debuginfo-5.5.14-78.1

php5-gmp-5.5.14-78.1

php5-gmp-debuginfo-5.5.14-78.1

php5-iconv-5.5.14-78.1

php5-iconv-debuginfo-5.5.14-78.1

php5-imap-5.5.14-78.1

php5-imap-debuginfo-5.5.14-78.1

php5-intl-5.5.14-78.1

php5-intl-debuginfo-5.5.14-78.1

php5-json-5.5.14-78.1

php5-json-debuginfo-5.5.14-78.1

php5-ldap-5.5.14-78.1

php5-ldap-debuginfo-5.5.14-78.1

php5-mbstring-5.5.14-78.1

php5-mbstring-debuginfo-5.5.14-78.1

php5-mcrypt-5.5.14-78.1

php5-mcrypt-debuginfo-5.5.14-78.1

php5-mysql-5.5.14-78.1

php5-mysql-debuginfo-5.5.14-78.1

php5-odbc-5.5.14-78.1

php5-odbc-debuginfo-5.5.14-78.1

php5-opcache-5.5.14-78.1

php5-opcache-debuginfo-5.5.14-78.1

php5-openssl-5.5.14-78.1

php5-openssl-debuginfo-5.5.14-78.1

php5-pcntl-5.5.14-78.1

php5-pcntl-debuginfo-5.5.14-78.1

php5-pdo-5.5.14-78.1

php5-pdo-debuginfo-5.5.14-78.1

php5-pgsql-5.5.14-78.1

php5-pgsql-debuginfo-5.5.14-78.1

php5-phar-5.5.14-78.1

php5-phar-debuginfo-5.5.14-78.1

php5-posix-5.5.14-78.1

php5-posix-debuginfo-5.5.14-78.1

php5-pspell-5.5.14-78.1

php5-pspell-debuginfo-5.5.14-78.1

php5-shmop-5.5.14-78.1

php5-shmop-debuginfo-5.5.14-78.1

php5-snmp-5.5.14-78.1

php5-snmp-debuginfo-5.5.14-78.1

php5-soap-5.5.14-78.1

php5-soap-debuginfo-5.5.14-78.1

php5-sockets-5.5.14-78.1

php5-sockets-debuginfo-5.5.14-78.1

php5-sqlite-5.5.14-78.1

php5-sqlite-debuginfo-5.5.14-78.1

php5-suhosin-5.5.14-78.1

php5-suhosin-debuginfo-5.5.14-78.1

php5-sysvmsg-5.5.14-78.1

php5-sysvmsg-debuginfo-5.5.14-78.1

php5-sysvsem-5.5.14-78.1

php5-sysvsem-debuginfo-5.5.14-78.1

php5-sysvshm-5.5.14-78.1

php5-sysvshm-debuginfo-5.5.14-78.1

php5-tokenizer-5.5.14-78.1

php5-tokenizer-debuginfo-5.5.14-78.1

php5-wddx-5.5.14-78.1

php5-wddx-debuginfo-5.5.14-78.1

php5-xmlreader-5.5.14-78.1

php5-xmlreader-debuginfo-5.5.14-78.1

php5-xmlrpc-5.5.14-78.1

php5-xmlrpc-debuginfo-5.5.14-78.1

php5-xmlwriter-5.5.14-78.1

php5-xmlwriter-debuginfo-5.5.14-78.1

php5-xsl-5.5.14-78.1

php5-xsl-debuginfo-5.5.14-78.1

php5-zip-5.5.14-78.1

php5-zip-debuginfo-5.5.14-78.1

php5-zlib-5.5.14-78.1

php5-zlib-debuginfo-5.5.14-78.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Web Scripting 12 (noarch):



php5-pear-5.5.14-78.1





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7411.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7412.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7413.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7414.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7416.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7417.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7418.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/999679

https://bugzilla.suse.com/999680

https://bugzilla.suse.com/999682

https://bugzilla.suse.com/999684

https://bugzilla.suse.com/999685

https://bugzilla.suse.com/999819

https://bugzilla.suse.com/999820



--

To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org

For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org

