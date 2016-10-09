Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in xorg

Lesezeichen hinzufügen
Originalnachricht
Name : libX11Product : Fedora 25Version : 1.6.4Release : 1.fc25URL : http://www.x.orgSummary : Core X11 protocol client libraryDescription :Core X11 protocol client library.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Update Information:Security fix for CVE-2016-7942, CVE-2016-7943--------------------------------------------------------------------------------References: [ 1 ] Bug #1381859 - CVE-2016-7942 libX11: Insufficient validation of server responses in XGetImage() https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1381859 [ 2 ] Bug #1381861 - CVE-2016-7943 libX11: Insufficient validation of server responses in FontNames https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1381861--------------------------------------------------------------------------------This update can be installed with the "yum" update program. Usesu -c 'yum update libX11' at the command line.For more information, refer to "Managing Software with yum",available at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/yum/.All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on theGPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found athttps://fedoraproject.org/keys--------------------------------------------------------------------------------_______________________________________________package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.orgTo unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org