Sicherheit: Denial of Service in OpenSSH

Name : openssh

Product : Fedora 25

Version : 7.3p1

Release : 4.fc25

URL : http://www.openssh.com/portable.html

Summary : An open source implementation of SSH protocol versions 1 and 2

Description :

SSH (Secure SHell) is a program for logging into and executing

commands on a remote machine. SSH is intended to replace rlogin and

rsh, and to provide secure encrypted communications between two

untrusted hosts over an insecure network. X11 connections and

arbitrary TCP/IP ports can also be forwarded over the secure channel.



OpenSSH is OpenBSD's version of the last free version of SSH, bringing

it up to date in terms of security and features.



This package includes the core files necessary for both the OpenSSH

client and server. To make this package useful, you should also

install openssh-clients, openssh-server, or both.



Update Information:



This update brings the fix NULL dereference (Security) and support for Crypto-

Policies (for F26)

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1380296 - openssh: Null pointer dereference due to early NEWKEYS

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1380296

This update can be installed with the "yum" update program. Use

su -c 'yum update openssh' at the command line.

For more information, refer to "Managing Software with yum",

available at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/yum/.



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

