Sicherheit: Denial of Service in OpenSSH
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Denial of Service in OpenSSH
ID: FEDORA-2016-94293f91e8
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 25
Datum: So, 9. Oktober 2016, 13:01
Referenzen: https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1380296

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : openssh
Product     : Fedora 25
Version     : 7.3p1
Release     : 4.fc25
URL         : http://www.openssh.com/portable.html
Summary     : An open source implementation of SSH protocol versions 1 and 2
Description :
SSH (Secure SHell) is a program for logging into and executing
commands on a remote machine. SSH is intended to replace rlogin and
rsh, and to provide secure encrypted communications between two
untrusted hosts over an insecure network. X11 connections and
arbitrary TCP/IP ports can also be forwarded over the secure channel.

OpenSSH is OpenBSD's version of the last free version of SSH, bringing
it up to date in terms of security and features.

This package includes the core files necessary for both the OpenSSH
client and server. To make this package useful, you should also
install openssh-clients, openssh-server, or both.

Update Information:

This update brings the fix NULL dereference (Security) and support for Crypto-
Policies (for F26)
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1380296 - openssh: Null pointer dereference due to early NEWKEYS
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1380296
This update can be installed with the "yum" update program. Use
su -c 'yum update openssh' at the command line.
For more information, refer to "Managing Software with yum",
available at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/yum/.

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key.  More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
