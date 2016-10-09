|
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in systemd
|Name:
|Denial of Service in systemd
|ID:
|FEDORA-2016-894abe29d2
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 25
|Datum:
|So, 9. Oktober 2016, 13:03
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7795
|
Originalnachricht
|
Name : systemd
Product : Fedora 25
Version : 231
Release : 6.fc25
URL : http://www.freedesktop.org/wiki/Software/systemd
Summary : A System and Service Manager
Description :
systemd is a system and service manager for Linux, compatible with
SysV and LSB init scripts. systemd provides aggressive parallelization
capabilities, uses socket and D-Bus activation for starting services,
offers on-demand starting of daemons, keeps track of processes using
Linux cgroups, supports snapshotting and restoring of the system
state, maintains mount and automount points and implements an
elaborate transactional dependency-based service control logic.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:
Fix for crash on empty notification messages.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1380286 - CVE-2016-7795 systemd: Assertion failure when PID 1
receives a zero-length message over notify socket
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1380286
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
This update can be installed with the "yum" update program. Use
su -c 'yum update systemd' at the command line.
For more information, refer to "Managing Software with yum",
available at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/yum/.
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
|
|