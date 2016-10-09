Sicherheit: Denial of Service in systemd

Name : systemd

Product : Fedora 25

Version : 231

Release : 6.fc25

URL : http://www.freedesktop.org/wiki/Software/systemd

Summary : A System and Service Manager

Description :

systemd is a system and service manager for Linux, compatible with

SysV and LSB init scripts. systemd provides aggressive parallelization

capabilities, uses socket and D-Bus activation for starting services,

offers on-demand starting of daemons, keeps track of processes using

Linux cgroups, supports snapshotting and restoring of the system

state, maintains mount and automount points and implements an

elaborate transactional dependency-based service control logic.



Update Information:



Fix for crash on empty notification messages.

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1380286 - CVE-2016-7795 systemd: Assertion failure when PID 1

receives a zero-length message over notify socket

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1380286

