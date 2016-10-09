Login

Sicherheit: Denial of Service in BIND
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Denial of Service in BIND
ID: FEDORA-2016-f6e4e66202
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 25
Datum: So, 9. Oktober 2016, 13:04
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-2776

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : bind99
Product     : Fedora 25
Version     : 9.9.9
Release     : 2.P3.fc25
URL         : http://www.isc.org/products/BIND/
Summary     : The Berkeley Internet Name Domain (BIND) DNS (Domain Name System)
 libraries
Description :
BIND (Berkeley Internet Name Domain) is an implementation of the DNS
(Domain Name System) protocols. This package set contains only export
version of BIND libraries, that are used for building ISC DHCP.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

Update to the latest upstream version due to  CVE-2016-2776
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1378380 - CVE-2016-2776 bind: assertion failure in buffer.c while
 building responses to a specifically constructed request
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1378380
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "yum" update program. Use
su -c 'yum update bind99' at the command line.
For more information, refer to "Managing Software with yum",
available at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/yum/.

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key.  More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
