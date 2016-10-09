|
Sicherheit: Mangelnde Prüfung von Zertifikaten in node.js
|Name:
|ID:
|FEDORA-2016-43ff70c6b1
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 25
|Datum:
|So, 9. Oktober 2016, 13:09
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7099
|
Originalnachricht
|
Name : nodejs
Product : Fedora 25
Version : 6.7.0
Release : 107.fc25
URL : http://nodejs.org/
Summary : JavaScript runtime
Description :
Node.js is a platform built on Chrome's JavaScript runtime
for easily building fast, scalable network applications.
Node.js uses an event-driven, non-blocking I/O model that
makes it lightweight and efficient, perfect for data-intensive
real-time applications that run across distributed devices.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:
https://nodejs.org/en/blog/release/v6.7.0/
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1379921 - CVE-2016-7099 nodejs: wildcard certificates not properly
validated
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1379921
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
This update can be installed with the "yum" update program. Use
su -c 'yum update nodejs' at the command line.
For more information, refer to "Managing Software with yum",
available at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/yum/.
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
|
|