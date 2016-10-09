Sicherheit: Mangelnde Prüfung von Zertifikaten in node.js

Name : nodejs

Product : Fedora 25

Version : 6.7.0

Release : 107.fc25

URL : http://nodejs.org/

Summary : JavaScript runtime

Description :

Node.js is a platform built on Chrome's JavaScript runtime

for easily building fast, scalable network applications.

Node.js uses an event-driven, non-blocking I/O model that

makes it lightweight and efficient, perfect for data-intensive

real-time applications that run across distributed devices.



https://nodejs.org/en/blog/release/v6.7.0/

[ 1 ] Bug #1379921 - CVE-2016-7099 nodejs: wildcard certificates not properly

validated

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1379921

