Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in php-ZendFramework

Name : php-ZendFramework

Product : Fedora 25

Version : 1.12.20

Release : 1.fc25

URL : http://framework.zend.com/

Summary : Leading open-source PHP framework

Description :

Extending the art & spirit of PHP, Zend Framework is based on simplicity,

object-oriented best practices, corporate friendly licensing, and a rigorously

tested agile code base. Zend Framework is focused on building more secure,

reliable, and modern Web 2.0 applications & web services, and consuming

widely

available APIs from leading vendors like Google, Amazon, Yahoo!, Flickr, as

well as API providers and catalogers like StrikeIron and ProgrammableWeb.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

Update Information:



Probably the last update for Zend Framework 1 as it is being EOLd on September

28, 2016. Fixes two security issues, CVE-2016-4861 and CVE-2016-6233

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1376341 - CVE-2016-4861 php-ZendFramework: ZendFramework: SQL

injection vulnerability [fedora-all]

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1376341

[ 2 ] Bug #1357553 - CVE-2016-6233 php-ZendFramework: ZendFramework:

Potential SQL injection in ORDER and GROUP statements of Zend_Db_Select [fedora-all]

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1357553

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-



This update can be installed with the "yum" update program. Use

su -c 'yum update php-ZendFramework' at the command line.

For more information, refer to "Managing Software with yum",

available at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/yum/.



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

