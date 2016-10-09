Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in OpenSSL

Name : openssl

Product : Fedora 25

Version : 1.0.2j

Release : 1.fc25

URL : http://www.openssl.org/

Summary : Utilities from the general purpose cryptography library with TLS

implementation

Description :

The OpenSSL toolkit provides support for secure communications between

machines. OpenSSL includes a certificate management tool and shared

libraries which provide various cryptographic algorithms and

protocols.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

Update Information:



Update from upstream with multiple security issues fixed.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1377600 - CVE-2016-6304 openssl: OCSP Status Request extension

unbounded memory growth

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1377600

[ 2 ] Bug #1377594 - CVE-2016-6306 openssl: certificate message OOB reads

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1377594

[ 3 ] Bug #1369855 - CVE-2016-6302 openssl: Insufficient TLS session ticket

HMAC length checks

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1369855

[ 4 ] Bug #1369504 - CVE-2016-2179 openssl: DTLS memory exhaustion DoS when

messages are not removed from fragment buffer

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1369504

[ 5 ] Bug #1369113 - CVE-2016-2181 openssl: DTLS replay protection bypass

allows DoS against DTLS connection

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1369113

[ 6 ] Bug #1367340 - CVE-2016-2182 openssl: Out-of-bounds write caused by

unchecked errors in BN_bn2dec()

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1367340

[ 7 ] Bug #1359615 - CVE-2016-2180 OpenSSL: OOB read in TS_OBJ_print_bio()

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1359615

[ 8 ] Bug #1343400 - CVE-2016-2178 openssl: Non-constant time codepath

followed for certain operations in DSA implementation

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1343400

[ 9 ] Bug #1341705 - CVE-2016-2177 openssl: Possible integer overflow

vulnerabilities in codebase

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1341705

[ 10 ] Bug #1379310 - CVE-2016-7052 openssl: Missing CRL sanity check

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1379310

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-



This update can be installed with the "yum" update program. Use

su -c 'yum update openssl' at the command line.

For more information, refer to "Managing Software with yum",

available at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/yum/.



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

