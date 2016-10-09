Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in libXrender

Name : libXrender

Product : Fedora 24

Version : 0.9.10

Release : 1.fc24

URL : http://www.x.org

Summary : X.Org X11 libXrender runtime library

Description :

X.Org X11 libXrender runtime library



Update Information:



Security fix for CVE-2016-7949, CVE-2016-7950

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1381927 - CVE-2016-7949 libXrender: Insufficient validation of

server responses results in overflow of previously reserved memory

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1381927

[ 2 ] Bug #1381928 - CVE-2016-7950 libXrender: Insufficient validation of

server responses results out-of-bounds write in XRenderQueryFilters

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1381928

