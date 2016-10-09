Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in libXrender

Lesezeichen hinzufügen
Originalnachricht
Name : libXrenderProduct : Fedora 24Version : 0.9.10Release : 1.fc24URL : http://www.x.orgSummary : X.Org X11 libXrender runtime libraryDescription :X.Org X11 libXrender runtime library--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Update Information:Security fix for CVE-2016-7949, CVE-2016-7950--------------------------------------------------------------------------------References: [ 1 ] Bug #1381927 - CVE-2016-7949 libXrender: Insufficient validation of server responses results in overflow of previously reserved memory https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1381927 [ 2 ] Bug #1381928 - CVE-2016-7950 libXrender: Insufficient validation of server responses results out-of-bounds write in XRenderQueryFilters https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1381928--------------------------------------------------------------------------------This update can be installed with the "yum" update program. Usesu -c 'yum update libXrender' at the command line.For more information, refer to "Managing Software with yum",available at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/yum/.All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on theGPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found athttps://fedoraproject.org/keys--------------------------------------------------------------------------------_______________________________________________package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.orgTo unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org