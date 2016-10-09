|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Zahlenüberlauf in libXfixes
|Name:
|Zahlenüberlauf in libXfixes
|ID:
|FEDORA-2016-ff5a2f4839
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 24
|Datum:
|So, 9. Oktober 2016, 13:21
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7944
|
Originalnachricht
|
Name : libXfixes
Product : Fedora 24
Version : 5.0.3
Release : 1.fc24
URL : http://www.x.org
Summary : X Fixes library
Description :
X Fixes library.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:
Security fix for CVE-2016-7944
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1381865 - CVE-2016-7944 libXfixes: Insufficient validation of
server responses results in Integer overflow
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1381865
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
This update can be installed with the "yum" update program. Use
su -c 'yum update libXfixes' at the command line.
For more information, refer to "Managing Software with yum",
available at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/yum/.
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
|
|