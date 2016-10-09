Login

Sicherheit: Zahlenüberlauf in libXfixes
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Zahlenüberlauf in libXfixes
ID: FEDORA-2016-ff5a2f4839
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 24
Datum: So, 9. Oktober 2016, 13:21
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7944

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : libXfixes
Product     : Fedora 24
Version     : 5.0.3
Release     : 1.fc24
URL         : http://www.x.org
Summary     : X Fixes library
Description :
X Fixes library.

Update Information:

Security fix for CVE-2016-7944
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1381865 - CVE-2016-7944 libXfixes: Insufficient validation of
 server responses results in Integer overflow
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1381865
This update can be installed with the "yum" update program. Use
su -c 'yum update libXfixes' at the command line.
For more information, refer to "Managing Software with yum",
available at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/yum/.

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key.  More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
Werbung