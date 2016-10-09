Login

Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in php-ZendFramework
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
ID: FEDORA-2016-7f193a0c59
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 24
Datum: So, 9. Oktober 2016, 13:24
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-4861
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-6233

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : php-ZendFramework
Product     : Fedora 24
Version     : 1.12.20
Release     : 1.fc24
URL         : http://framework.zend.com/
Summary     : Leading open-source PHP framework
Description :
Extending the art & spirit of PHP, Zend Framework is based on simplicity,
object-oriented best practices, corporate friendly licensing, and a rigorously
tested agile code base. Zend Framework is focused on building more secure,
reliable, and modern Web 2.0 applications & web services, and consuming
 widely
available APIs from leading vendors like Google, Amazon, Yahoo!, Flickr, as
well as API providers and catalogers like StrikeIron and ProgrammableWeb.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

Probably the last update for Zend Framework 1 as it is being EOLd on September
28, 2016.  Fixes two security issues, CVE-2016-4861 and CVE-2016-6233
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1376341 - CVE-2016-4861 php-ZendFramework: ZendFramework: SQL
 injection vulnerability [fedora-all]
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1376341
  [ 2 ] Bug #1357553 - CVE-2016-6233 php-ZendFramework: ZendFramework:
 Potential SQL injection in ORDER and GROUP statements of Zend_Db_Select [fedora-all]
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1357553
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "yum" update program. Use
su -c 'yum update php-ZendFramework' at the command line.
For more information, refer to "Managing Software with yum",
available at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/yum/.

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key.  More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
