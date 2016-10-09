Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in libdwarf

Name : libdwarf Product : Fedora 24 Version : 20160929 Release : 1.fc24 URL : http://www.prevanders.net/dwarf.html Summary : Library to access the DWARF Debugging file format Description : Library to access the DWARF debugging file format which supports source level debugging of a number of procedural languages, such as C, C++, and Fortran. Please see http://www.dwarfstd.org for DWARF specification.
This update can be installed with the "yum" update program. Use su -c 'yum update libdwarf' at the command line. For more information, refer to "Managing Software with yum", available at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/yum/.