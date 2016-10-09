Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in libdwarf

Name : libdwarf

Product : Fedora 24

Version : 20160929

Release : 1.fc24

URL : http://www.prevanders.net/dwarf.html

Summary : Library to access the DWARF Debugging file format

Description :

Library to access the DWARF debugging file format which supports

source level debugging of a number of procedural languages, such as C, C++,

and Fortran. Please see http://www.dwarfstd.org for DWARF specification.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

Update Information:



Update to 20160929 upstream release

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1378719 - CVE-2016-7510 libdwarf: Out-of-bounds read in

read_line_table_program [fedora-all]

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1378719

[ 2 ] Bug #1377107 - libdwarf Integer Overflow

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1377107

[ 3 ] Bug #1376362 - CVE-2016-7410 libdwarf: Heap buffer overflow in

_dwarf_read_loc_section [fedora-all]

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1376362

[ 4 ] Bug #1379019 - libdwarf-20160923 is available

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1379019

[ 5 ] Bug #1380556 - libdwarf-20160929 is available

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1380556

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-



This update can be installed with the "yum" update program. Use

su -c 'yum update libdwarf' at the command line.

For more information, refer to "Managing Software with yum",

available at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/yum/.



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

