Sicherheit: Denial of Service in mingw-openjpeg2
Name: Denial of Service in mingw-openjpeg2
ID: FEDORA-2016-fe55f449e0
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 23
Datum: So, 9. Oktober 2016, 13:26
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7445

Name        : mingw-openjpeg2
Product     : Fedora 23
Version     : 2.1.2
Release     : 1.fc23
URL         : https://github.com/uclouvain/openjpeg
Summary     : MinGW Windows openjpeg2 library
Description :
MinGW Windows openjpeg2 library.

Update Information:

Update to version 2.1.2, see
https://github.com/uclouvain/openjpeg/blob/v2.1.2/CHANGELOG.md for details.
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1377345 - CVE-2016-7445 openjpeg2: Null pointer dereference in
 convert.c
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1377345
This update can be installed with the "yum" update program. Use
su -c 'yum update mingw-openjpeg2' at the command line.
For more information, refer to "Managing Software with yum",
available at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/yum/.

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key.  More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
