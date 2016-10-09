Sicherheit: Denial of Service in mingw-openjpeg2

Lesezeichen hinzufügen
Name : mingw-openjpeg2Product : Fedora 23Version : 2.1.2Release : 1.fc23URL : https://github.com/uclouvain/openjpegSummary : MinGW Windows openjpeg2 libraryDescription :MinGW Windows openjpeg2 library.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Update Information:Update to version 2.1.2, seehttps://github.com/uclouvain/openjpeg/blob/v2.1.2/CHANGELOG.md for details.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------References: [ 1 ] Bug #1377345 - CVE-2016-7445 openjpeg2: Null pointer dereference in convert.c https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1377345--------------------------------------------------------------------------------This update can be installed with the "yum" update program. Usesu -c 'yum update mingw-openjpeg2' at the command line.For more information, refer to "Managing Software with yum",available at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/yum/.All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on theGPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found athttps://fedoraproject.org/keys