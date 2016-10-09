|
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in php-ZendFramework
|Name:
|Zwei Probleme in php-ZendFramework
|ID:
|FEDORA-2016-77e5105570
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 23
|Datum:
|So, 9. Oktober 2016, 13:29
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-6233
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-4861
|
Originalnachricht
|
Name : php-ZendFramework
Product : Fedora 23
Version : 1.12.20
Release : 1.fc23
URL : http://framework.zend.com/
Summary : Leading open-source PHP framework
Description :
Extending the art & spirit of PHP, Zend Framework is based on simplicity,
object-oriented best practices, corporate friendly licensing, and a rigorously
tested agile code base. Zend Framework is focused on building more secure,
reliable, and modern Web 2.0 applications & web services, and consuming
widely
available APIs from leading vendors like Google, Amazon, Yahoo!, Flickr, as
well as API providers and catalogers like StrikeIron and ProgrammableWeb.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:
Probably the last update for Zend Framework 1 as it is being EOLd on September
28, 2016. Fixes two security issues, CVE-2016-4861 and CVE-2016-6233
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1376341 - CVE-2016-4861 php-ZendFramework: ZendFramework: SQL
injection vulnerability [fedora-all]
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1376341
[ 2 ] Bug #1357553 - CVE-2016-6233 php-ZendFramework: ZendFramework:
Potential SQL injection in ORDER and GROUP statements of Zend_Db_Select [fedora-all]
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1357553
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
This update can be installed with the "yum" update program. Use
su -c 'yum update php-ZendFramework' at the command line.
For more information, refer to "Managing Software with yum",
available at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/yum/.
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
|
|