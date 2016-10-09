Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Xen

Name : xen

Product : Fedora 25

Version : 4.7.0

Release : 6.fc25

URL : http://xen.org/

Summary : Xen is a virtual machine monitor

Description :

This package contains the XenD daemon and xm command line

tools, needed to manage virtual machines running under the

Xen hypervisor



Update Information:



enable xen livepatch in hypervisor via .config file qemu-kvm: Directory

traversal flaw in 9p virtio backend [CVE-2016-7116] qemu: hw: net: Heap

overflow

in xlnx.xps-ethernetlite [CVE-2016-7161] CR0.TS and CR0.EM not always honored

for x86 HVM guest [XSA-190, CVE-2016-7777]

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1346349 - CVE-2016-7116 Qemu: 9p: directory traversal flaw in 9p

virtio backend

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1346349

[ 2 ] Bug #1379297 - CVE-2016-7161 qemu: hw: net: Heap overflow in

xlnx.xps-ethernetlite

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1379297

[ 3 ] Bug #1377789 - CVE-2016-7777 xsa190 xen: CR0.TS and CR0.EM not always

honored for x86 HVM guests (XSA-190)

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1377789

