Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Xen

Summary : Xen is a virtual machine monitor Description : This package contains the XenD daemon and xm command line tools, needed to manage virtual machines running under the Xen hypervisor
enable xen livepatch in hypervisor via .config file qemu-kvm: Directory traversal flaw in 9p virtio backend [CVE-2016-7116] qemu: hw: net: Heap overflow in xlnx.xps-ethernetlite [CVE-2016-7161] CR0.TS and CR0.EM not always honored for x86 HVM guest [XSA-190, CVE-2016-7777] ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - References:
