Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Xen
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Xen
ID: FEDORA-2016-81e5a36d8c
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 25
Datum: So, 9. Oktober 2016, 21:56
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7161
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7777
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7116

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : xen
Product     : Fedora 25
Version     : 4.7.0
Release     : 6.fc25
URL         : http://xen.org/
Summary     : Xen is a virtual machine monitor
Description :
This package contains the XenD daemon and xm command line
tools, needed to manage virtual machines running under the
Xen hypervisor

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

enable xen livepatch in hypervisor via .config file qemu-kvm: Directory
traversal flaw in 9p virtio backend [CVE-2016-7116] qemu: hw: net: Heap
 overflow
in xlnx.xps-ethernetlite [CVE-2016-7161] CR0.TS and CR0.EM not always honored
for x86 HVM guest [XSA-190, CVE-2016-7777]
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1346349 - CVE-2016-7116 Qemu: 9p: directory traversal flaw in 9p
 virtio backend
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1346349
  [ 2 ] Bug #1379297 - CVE-2016-7161 qemu: hw: net: Heap overflow in
 xlnx.xps-ethernetlite
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1379297
  [ 3 ] Bug #1377789 - CVE-2016-7777 xsa190 xen: CR0.TS and CR0.EM not always
 honored for x86 HVM guests (XSA-190)
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1377789
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "yum" update program. Use
su -c 'yum update xen' at the command line.
For more information, refer to "Managing Software with yum",
available at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/yum/.

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key.  More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
