Sicherheit: Zahlenüberlauf in Pillow
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Zahlenüberlauf in Pillow
ID: FEDORA-2016-294e0ed595
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 24
Datum: Mo, 10. Oktober 2016, 07:24
Referenzen: Keine Angabe

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : python-pillow
Product     : Fedora 24
Version     : 3.2.0
Release     : 3.fc24
URL         : http://python-pillow.github.io/
Summary     : Python image processing library
Description :
Python image processing library, fork of the Python Imaging Library (PIL)

This library provides extensive file format support, an efficient
internal representation, and powerful image processing capabilities.

There are four subpackages: tk (tk interface), qt (PIL image wrapper for Qt),
devel (development) and doc (documentation).



Update Information:

This update backports an overflow fix.  ----  Backport fix for three memory
disclosure/corruption bugs from insufficient parameter validation leading to
integer overflow.



This update can be installed with the "yum" update program. Use
su -c 'yum update python-pillow' at the command line.
For more information, refer to "Managing Software with yum",
available at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/yum/.

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key.  More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys


