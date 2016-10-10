|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in mingw-c-ares
|Name:
|Pufferüberlauf in mingw-c-ares
|ID:
|FEDORA-2016-66d9389548
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 23
|Datum:
|Mo, 10. Oktober 2016, 07:28
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5180
|
Originalnachricht
|
Name : mingw-c-ares
Product : Fedora 23
Version : 1.12.0
Release : 1.fc23
URL : http://c-ares.haxx.se/
Summary : Library that performs asynchronous DNS operations
Description :
c-ares is a C library that performs DNS requests and name resolves
asynchronously. c-ares is a fork of the library named 'ares', written
by Greg Hudson at MIT.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:
Security fix for CVE-2016-5180
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1380463 - CVE-2016-5180 c-ares: Single byte out of buffer write
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1380463
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
This update can be installed with the "yum" update program. Use
su -c 'yum update mingw-c-ares' at the command line.
For more information, refer to "Managing Software with yum",
available at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/yum/.
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
|
|