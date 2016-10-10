Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in mingw-c-ares

Name : mingw-c-ares

Product : Fedora 23

Version : 1.12.0

Release : 1.fc23

URL : http://c-ares.haxx.se/

Summary : Library that performs asynchronous DNS operations

Description :

c-ares is a C library that performs DNS requests and name resolves

asynchronously. c-ares is a fork of the library named 'ares', written

by Greg Hudson at MIT.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

Update Information:



Security fix for CVE-2016-5180

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1380463 - CVE-2016-5180 c-ares: Single byte out of buffer write

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1380463

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-



This update can be installed with the "yum" update program. Use

su -c 'yum update mingw-c-ares' at the command line.

For more information, refer to "Managing Software with yum",

available at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/yum/.



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

