|
Sicherheit: Cross-Site Scripting in Django
|Name:
|Cross-Site Scripting in Django
|ID:
|RHSA-2016:2040-01
|Distribution:
|Red Hat
|Plattformen:
|Red Hat Enterprise Linux OpenStack Platform
|Datum:
|Mo, 10. Oktober 2016, 09:36
|Referenzen:
|https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7401
|
Originalnachricht
|
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1
=====================================================================
Red Hat Security Advisory
Synopsis: Moderate: python-django security update
Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:2040-01
Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux OpenStack Platform
Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2040.html
Issue date: 2016-10-10
CVE Names: CVE-2016-7401
=====================================================================
1. Summary:
An update for python-django is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux
OpenStack Platform 6.0 (Juno) for RHEL 7.
Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which
gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from
the CVE link(s) in the References section.
2. Relevant releases/architectures:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux OpenStack Platform 6.0 (Juno) for RHEL 7 - noarch
3. Description:
Django is a high-level Python Web framework that encourages rapid
development and a clean, pragmatic design. It focuses on automating as much
as possible and adhering to the DRY (Don't Repeat Yourself) principle.
Security Fix(es):
* A CSRF flaw was found in Django, where an interaction between Google
Analytics and Django's cookie parsing could allow an attacker to set
arbitrary cookies leading to a bypass of CSRF protection. In this update,
the parser for ''request.COOKIES'' has been simplified to
better match
browser behavior and to mitigate this attack.
''request.COOKIES'' may now
contain cookies that are invalid according to RFC 6265 but are possible to
set using ''document.cookie''. (CVE-2016-7401)
Red Hat would like to thank the upstream Django project for reporting this
issue.
4. Solution:
For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:
https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258
5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):
1377376 - CVE-2016-7401 python-django: CSRF protection bypass on a site with
Google Analytics
6. Package List:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux OpenStack Platform 6.0 (Juno) for RHEL 7:
Source:
python-django-1.6.11-6.el7ost.src.rpm
noarch:
python-django-1.6.11-6.el7ost.noarch.rpm
python-django-bash-completion-1.6.11-6.el7ost.noarch.rpm
python-django-doc-1.6.11-6.el7ost.noarch.rpm
These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/
7. References:
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7401
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate
8. Contact:
The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/
Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v1
iD8DBQFX+zUNXlSAg2UNWIIRAmFcAKC7KQkiGuOKeCiYMKjsMww4Ir0qpwCguddy
tYzmmOFCPw85Pmd0uIoan8E=
=pQp7
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
|
|