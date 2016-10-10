Login

Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in quagga
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in quagga
ID: 201610-03
Distribution: Gentoo
Plattformen: Keine Angabe
Datum: Mo, 10. Oktober 2016, 10:55
Referenzen: http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2342

Originalnachricht

 
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory                           GLSA 201610-03
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
                                           https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 Severity: High
    Title: Quagga: Arbitrary code execution
     Date: October 10, 2016
     Bugs: #577156
       ID: 201610-03

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Synopsis
========

A buffer overflow in Quagga might allow remote attackers to execute
arbitrary code.

Background
==========

Quagga is a free routing daemon replacing Zebra supporting RIP, OSPF
and BGP.

Affected packages
=================

    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     Package              /     Vulnerable     /            Unaffected
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
  1  net-misc/quagga           < 1.0.20160315         >= 1.0.20160315 

Description
===========

A memcpy function in the VPNv4 NLRI parser of bgp_mplsvpn.c does not
properly check the upper-bound length of received Labeled-VPN SAFI
routes data, which may allow for arbitrary code execution on the stack.

Impact
======

A remote attacker could send a specially crafted packet, possibly
resulting in execution of arbitrary code with the privileges of the
process or a Denial of Service condition.

Workaround
==========

There is no known workaround at this time.

Resolution
==========

All Quagga users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose
 ">=net-misc/quagga-1.0.20160315"

References
==========

[ 1 ] CVE-2016-2342
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2342

Availability
============

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201610-03

Concerns?
=========

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.

License
=======

Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5


