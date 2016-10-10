Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in quagga

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201610-03

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

https://security.gentoo.org/

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: High

Title: Quagga: Arbitrary code execution

Date: October 10, 2016

Bugs: #577156

ID: 201610-03



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

========



A buffer overflow in Quagga might allow remote attackers to execute

arbitrary code.



Background

==========



Quagga is a free routing daemon replacing Zebra supporting RIP, OSPF

and BGP.



Affected packages

=================



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 net-misc/quagga < 1.0.20160315 >= 1.0.20160315



Description

===========



A memcpy function in the VPNv4 NLRI parser of bgp_mplsvpn.c does not

properly check the upper-bound length of received Labeled-VPN SAFI

routes data, which may allow for arbitrary code execution on the stack.



Impact

======



A remote attacker could send a specially crafted packet, possibly

resulting in execution of arbitrary code with the privileges of the

process or a Denial of Service condition.



Workaround

==========



There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

==========



All Quagga users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose

">=net-misc/quagga-1.0.20160315"



References

==========



[ 1 ] CVE-2016-2342

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2342



Availability

============



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201610-03



Concerns?

=========



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

=======



Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





