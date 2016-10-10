Login

Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in libgcrypt
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
ID: 201610-04
Distribution: Gentoo
Plattformen: Keine Angabe
Datum: Mo, 10. Oktober 2016, 15:02
Originalnachricht

 
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory                           GLSA 201610-04
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
                                           https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 Severity: Normal
    Title: libgcrypt: Multiple vulnerabilities
     Date: October 10, 2016
     Bugs: #541564, #559942, #574268, #591534
       ID: 201610-04

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Synopsis
========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been fixed in libgcrypt,the worst of
which results in predictable output from the random number generator.

Background
==========

libgcrypt is a general purpose cryptographic library derived out of
GnuPG.

Affected packages
=================

    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     Package              /     Vulnerable     /            Unaffected
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
  1  dev-libs/libgcrypt           < 1.7.3                    >= 1.7.3

Description
===========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in libgcrypt. Please
review the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.

Impact
======

Side-channel attacks can leak private key information. A separate
critical bug allows an attacker who obtains 4640 bits from the RNG to
trivially predict the next 160 bits of output.

Workaround
==========

There is no known workaround at this time.

Resolution
==========

All libgcrypt users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=dev-libs/libgcrypt-1.7.3"

References
==========

[ 1 ] CVE-2014-3591
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-3591
[ 2 ] CVE-2015-0837
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-0837
[ 3 ] CVE-2015-7511
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-7511
[ 4 ] CVE-2016-6313
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6313
[ 5 ] Factoring RSA Keys With TLS Perfect Forward Secrecy

https://securityblog.redhat.com/2015/09/02/factoring-rsa-keys-with-tls-perfect-forward-secrecy/

Availability
============

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201610-04

Concerns?
=========

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.

License
=======

Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5


