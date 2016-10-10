|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in libgcrypt
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in libgcrypt
|ID:
|201610-04
|Distribution:
|Gentoo
|Plattformen:
|Keine Angabe
|Datum:
|Mo, 10. Oktober 2016, 15:02
|Referenzen:
CVE-2015-7511
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-7511
CVE-2014-3591
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-3591
https://securityblog.redhat.com/2015/09/02/factoring-rsa-keys-with-tls-perfect-forward-secrecy/
CVE-2015-0837
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-0837
CVE-2016-6313
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6313
|
Originalnachricht
|
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201610-04
https://security.gentoo.org/
Severity: Normal
Title: libgcrypt: Multiple vulnerabilities
Date: October 10, 2016
Bugs: #541564, #559942, #574268, #591534
ID: 201610-04
Synopsis
Multiple vulnerabilities have been fixed in libgcrypt,the worst of
which results in predictable output from the random number generator.
Background
libgcrypt is a general purpose cryptographic library derived out of
GnuPG.
Affected packages
Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected
1 dev-libs/libgcrypt < 1.7.3 >= 1.7.3
Description
Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in libgcrypt. Please
review the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.
Impact
Side-channel attacks can leak private key information. A separate
critical bug allows an attacker who obtains 4640 bits from the RNG to
trivially predict the next 160 bits of output.
Workaround
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
All libgcrypt users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=dev-libs/libgcrypt-1.7.3"
References
[ 1 ] CVE-2014-3591
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-3591
[ 2 ] CVE-2015-0837
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-0837
[ 3 ] CVE-2015-7511
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-7511
[ 4 ] CVE-2016-6313
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6313
[ 5 ] Factoring RSA Keys With TLS Perfect Forward Secrecy
https://securityblog.redhat.com/2015/09/02/factoring-rsa-keys-with-tls-perfect-forward-secrecy/
Availability
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201610-04
Concerns?
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
|
|