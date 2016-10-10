Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in libgcrypt

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

--BsaVfwIC3BwfHOvhJbqcNM67Fn9ihME5p

Content-Type: multipart/mixed;

boundary="lh5spSkMB5wFqN7BV9cTA3jgBji9u1BJQ"

From: Kristian Fiskerstrand <k_f@gentoo.org>

Reply-To: k_f@gentoo.org

To: gentoo-announce@lists.gentoo.org

Message-ID: <24ca6848-042e-f900-eee1-253851823d15@gentoo.org>

Subject: [ GLSA 201610-04 ] libgcrypt: Multiple vulnerabilities



--lh5spSkMB5wFqN7BV9cTA3jgBji9u1BJQ

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201610-04

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

https://security.gentoo.org/

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: libgcrypt: Multiple vulnerabilities

Date: October 10, 2016

Bugs: #541564, #559942, #574268, #591534

ID: 201610-04



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been fixed in libgcrypt,the worst of

which results in predictable output from the random number generator.



Background

==========



libgcrypt is a general purpose cryptographic library derived out of

GnuPG.



Affected packages

=================



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 dev-libs/libgcrypt < 1.7.3 >= 1.7.3



Description

===========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in libgcrypt. Please

review the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.



Impact

======



Side-channel attacks can leak private key information. A separate

critical bug allows an attacker who obtains 4640 bits from the RNG to

trivially predict the next 160 bits of output.



Workaround

==========



There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

==========



All libgcrypt users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=dev-libs/libgcrypt-1.7.3"



References

==========



[ 1 ] CVE-2014-3591

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-3591

[ 2 ] CVE-2015-0837

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-0837

[ 3 ] CVE-2015-7511

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-7511

[ 4 ] CVE-2016-6313

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6313

[ 5 ] Factoring RSA Keys With TLS Perfect Forward Secrecy



https://securityblog.redhat.com/2015/09/02/factoring-rsa-keys-with-tls-perfect-forward-secrecy/



Availability

============



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201610-04



Concerns?

=========



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

=======



Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





--lh5spSkMB5wFqN7BV9cTA3jgBji9u1BJQ--



--BsaVfwIC3BwfHOvhJbqcNM67Fn9ihME5p

Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"

Content-Description: OpenPGP digital signature

Content-Disposition: attachment; filename="signature.asc"



-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----



iQEcBAEBCgAGBQJX+3YFAAoJECULev7WN52FCIQIAIHFU5qnAmZuqI1audTbaxKV

p4usyqAHKVKVJu5mfEMP5FZ/W0m3cBAEvWAXRVLwONJsd/YgHZVK11/+l3QVxMPf

j3aCDY3U6ekorlwkEouy9cxl4H5uD4ooN02DU7wtPc51rslVk9ag2eSY4NdI/oJC

L7/5+isPEBGQMmT0Wwx6Q4uukYN/IKsVWMGRqywnl2tVyYnO2ooZp8We1MCZHcjj

lS0L+hxVve4kO63098OQsHTF7kyYQjZcHq8cX0ztql/ymzXfPqBWAwh5yDOCR8kN

6efcj3AJW/5QhErQ2eo+jOQ92YJaDnP4KSeYsBHFx6bVYKyOIKzfwLA9n1oX8pk=

=YOps

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----



--BsaVfwIC3BwfHOvhJbqcNM67Fn9ihME5p--

