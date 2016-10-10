Sicherheit: XML External Entity-Verarbeitung in perl-Image-Info

Name : perl-Image-Info

Product : Fedora 25

Version : 1.38

Release : 6.fc25

URL : http://search.cpan.org/dist/Image-Info/

Summary : Image meta information extraction module for Perl

Description :

This Perl extension allows you to extract meta information from

various types of image files.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

Update Information:



Security fix for XXE SVG issue.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1379556 - perl-Image-Info: XXE in SVG files

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1379556

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

