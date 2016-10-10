|
Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in libXvMC
|Name:
|Pufferüberlauf in libXvMC
|ID:
|FEDORA-2016-37b9932690
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 25
|Datum:
|Mo, 10. Oktober 2016, 23:06
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7953
|
Originalnachricht
|
Name : libXvMC
Product : Fedora 25
Version : 1.0.10
Release : 1.fc25
URL : http://www.x.org
Summary : X.Org X11 libXvMC runtime library
Description :
X.Org X11 libXvMC runtime library
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:
Security fix for CVE-2016-7953
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1381933 - CVE-2016-7953 libXvMC: Insufficient validation of server
responses results in buffer underflow
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1381933
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
This update can be installed with the "yum" update program. Use
su -c 'yum update libXvMC' at the command line.
For more information, refer to "Managing Software with yum",
available at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/yum/.
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
|
|