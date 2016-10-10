|
Sicherheit: Mangelnde Rechteprüfung in secilc
|Name:
|Mangelnde Rechteprüfung in secilc
|ID:
|FEDORA-2016-b7e8e980ef
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 25
|Datum:
|Mo, 10. Oktober 2016, 23:10
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7545
|
Originalnachricht
|
Name : secilc
Product : Fedora 25
Version : 2.5
Release : 6.fc25
URL : https://github.com/SELinuxProject/selinux/wiki
Summary : The SELinux CIL Compiler
Description :
The SELinux CIL Compiler is a compiler that converts the CIL language as
described on the CIL design wiki into a kernel binary policy file.
Please see the CIL Design Wiki at:
http://github.com/SELinuxProject/cil/wiki/
for more information about the goals and features on the CIL language.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:
This update backports several fixes from upstream and also fixes sandbox issues
including CVE-2016-7545
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1378577 - CVE-2016-7545 policycoreutils: SELinux sandbox escape
via TIOCSTI ioctl
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1378577
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
This update can be installed with the "yum" update program. Use
su -c 'yum update secilc' at the command line.
For more information, refer to "Managing Software with yum",
available at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/yum/.
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
|
|