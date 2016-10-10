Sicherheit: Mangelnde Rechteprüfung in secilc

Name : secilc

Product : Fedora 25

Version : 2.5

Release : 6.fc25

URL : https://github.com/SELinuxProject/selinux/wiki

Summary : The SELinux CIL Compiler

Description :

The SELinux CIL Compiler is a compiler that converts the CIL language as

described on the CIL design wiki into a kernel binary policy file.

Please see the CIL Design Wiki at:

http://github.com/SELinuxProject/cil/wiki/

for more information about the goals and features on the CIL language.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

Update Information:



This update backports several fixes from upstream and also fixes sandbox issues

including CVE-2016-7545

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1378577 - CVE-2016-7545 policycoreutils: SELinux sandbox escape

via TIOCSTI ioctl

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1378577

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-



This update can be installed with the "yum" update program. Use

su -c 'yum update secilc' at the command line.

For more information, refer to "Managing Software with yum",

available at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/yum/.



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

_______________________________________________

package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org

To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org

