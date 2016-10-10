|
Sicherheit: Mangelnde Eingabeprüfung in NSD
|Name:
|Mangelnde Eingabeprüfung in NSD
|ID:
|FEDORA-2016-9960d370f7
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 25
|Datum:
|Mo, 10. Oktober 2016, 23:15
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-6173
Originalnachricht
Name : nsd
Product : Fedora 25
Version : 4.1.13
Release : 1.fc25
URL : http://www.nlnetlabs.nl/nsd/
Summary : Fast and lean authoritative DNS Name Server
Description :
NSD is a complete implementation of an authoritative DNS name server.
For further information about what NSD is and what NSD is not please
consult the REQUIREMENTS document which is a part of this distribution.
Update Information:
Updated to 4.1.13 (CVE-2016-6173, OPENPGPKEY support)
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1353577 - CVE-2016-6173 nsd: Improper restriction of zone size
limit [fedora-all]
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1353577
This update can be installed with the "yum" update program. Use
su -c 'yum update nsd' at the command line.
For more information, refer to "Managing Software with yum",
available at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/yum/.
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
|