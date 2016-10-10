Sicherheit: Mangelnde Eingabeprüfung in NSD

Name : nsd

Product : Fedora 25

Version : 4.1.13

Release : 1.fc25

URL : http://www.nlnetlabs.nl/nsd/

Summary : Fast and lean authoritative DNS Name Server

Description :

NSD is a complete implementation of an authoritative DNS name server.

For further information about what NSD is and what NSD is not please

consult the REQUIREMENTS document which is a part of this distribution.



Updated to 4.1.13 (CVE-2016-6173, OPENPGPKEY support)

[ 1 ] Bug #1353577 - CVE-2016-6173 nsd: Improper restriction of zone size

limit [fedora-all]

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1353577

