Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in perl-DBD-MySQL
|Name:
|Pufferüberlauf in perl-DBD-MySQL
|ID:
|FEDORA-2016-9273c6809c
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 25
|Datum:
|Mo, 10. Oktober 2016, 23:16
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-1246
|
Originalnachricht
|
Name : perl-DBD-MySQL
Product : Fedora 25
Version : 4.037
Release : 1.fc25
URL : http://search.cpan.org/dist/DBD-mysql/
Summary : A MySQL interface for Perl
Description :
DBD::mysql is the Perl5 Database Interface driver for the MySQL database. In
other words: DBD::mysql is an interface between the Perl programming language
and the MySQL programming API that comes with the MySQL relational database
management system.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:
Updated to the latest version; Security fix for CVE-2016-1246
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1380375 - CVE-2016-1246 perl-DBD-MySQL: Buffer overflow triggered
by user supplied data
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1380375
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
This update can be installed with the "yum" update program. Use
su -c 'yum update perl-DBD-MySQL' at the command line.
For more information, refer to "Managing Software with yum",
available at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/yum/.
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
|
|