Login

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in mingw-libidn
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in mingw-libidn
ID: FEDORA-2016-f99c0a8b69
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 25
Datum: Mo, 10. Oktober 2016, 23:17
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2015-8948
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-6262
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-6263
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-6261

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : mingw-libidn
Product     : Fedora 25
Version     : 1.33
Release     : 1.fc25
URL         : http://www.gnu.org/software/libidn/
Summary     : MinGW Windows Internationalized Domain Name support library
Description :
GNU Libidn is an implementation of the Stringprep, Punycode and
IDNA specifications defined by the IETF Internationalized Domain
Names (IDN) working group, used for internationalized domain
names.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

Update to 1.33 (#1374902,#1359147,#1359148)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1359145 - CVE-2016-6263 libidn: Crash when given invalid UTF-8
 data on input
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1359145
  [ 2 ] Bug #1359141 - CVE-2015-8948 libidn: Out-of-bounds read due to use of
 fgets with fixed-size buffer
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1359141
  [ 3 ] Bug #1359138 - CVE-2016-6262 libidn: Out-of-bounds read when reading
 zero byte as input
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1359138
  [ 4 ] Bug #1359134 - CVE-2016-6261 libidn: Out of bounds stack read in
 idna_to_ascii_4i
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1359134
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "yum" update program. Use
su -c 'yum update mingw-libidn' at the command line.
For more information, refer to "Managing Software with yum",
available at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/yum/.

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key.  More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

1
Bodhi Linux 4.0.0 als Beta ver­füg­bar

8
Tor­vald­s: Hälf­te der Stre­cke zwi­schen Linux 4.0 und 5.0 ge­schafft

0
End­less - PC-Kon­zept für Schwel­len­län­d­er

3
Sli­ckE­dit 2016 an­ge­kün­digt

6
»G­no­me HUD Menu« er­leich­tert Na­vi­ga­ti­on

9
pri­va­cyIDEA 2.15 er­schie­nen

24
Ubu­ntu 16.10 er­hält Vor­schau auf Unity 8

0
OpenSt­ack New­ton er­schie­nen

50
Tor­valds ver­är­gert über Feh­ler im Ker­nel 4.8

0
Sea­son of KDE 2016-2017 an­ge­kün­digt
 
Werbung