Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in mingw-libidn

Name : mingw-libidn

Product : Fedora 25

Version : 1.33

Release : 1.fc25

URL : http://www.gnu.org/software/libidn/

Summary : MinGW Windows Internationalized Domain Name support library

Description :

GNU Libidn is an implementation of the Stringprep, Punycode and

IDNA specifications defined by the IETF Internationalized Domain

Names (IDN) working group, used for internationalized domain

names.



Update Information:



Update to 1.33 (#1374902,#1359147,#1359148)

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1359145 - CVE-2016-6263 libidn: Crash when given invalid UTF-8

data on input

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1359145

[ 2 ] Bug #1359141 - CVE-2015-8948 libidn: Out-of-bounds read due to use of

fgets with fixed-size buffer

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1359141

[ 3 ] Bug #1359138 - CVE-2016-6262 libidn: Out-of-bounds read when reading

zero byte as input

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1359138

[ 4 ] Bug #1359134 - CVE-2016-6261 libidn: Out of bounds stack read in

idna_to_ascii_4i

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1359134

