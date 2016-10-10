|
Sicherheit: Preisgabe von Informationen in irssi
|Name:
|Preisgabe von Informationen in irssi
|ID:
|FEDORA-2016-39de4eb5e7
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 25
|Datum:
|Mo, 10. Oktober 2016, 23:23
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7553
Originalnachricht
Name : irssi
Product : Fedora 25
Version : 0.8.20
Release : 2.fc25
URL : http://irssi.org/
Summary : Modular text mode IRC client with Perl scripting
Description :
Irssi is a modular IRC client with Perl scripting. Only text-mode
frontend is currently supported. The GTK/GNOME frontend is no longer
being maintained.
Update Information:
Security fix for CVE-2016-7553.
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1379270 - CVE-2016-7553 irssi: Information disclosure in buf.pl
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1379270
This update can be installed with the "yum" update program. Use
su -c 'yum update irssi' at the command line.
For more information, refer to "Managing Software with yum",
available at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/yum/.
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
