Sicherheit: Preisgabe von Informationen in irssi

Name : irssi

Product : Fedora 25

Version : 0.8.20

Release : 2.fc25

URL : http://irssi.org/

Summary : Modular text mode IRC client with Perl scripting

Description :

Irssi is a modular IRC client with Perl scripting. Only text-mode

frontend is currently supported. The GTK/GNOME frontend is no longer

being maintained.



Update Information:



Security fix for CVE-2016-7553.

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1379270 - CVE-2016-7553 irssi: Information disclosure in buf.pl

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1379270

This update can be installed with the "yum" update program. Use

su -c 'yum update irssi' at the command line.

For more information, refer to "Managing Software with yum",

available at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/yum/.



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

