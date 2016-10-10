Login

Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Mozilla Thunderbird
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
ID: DSA-3690-1
Distribution: Debian
Plattformen: Debian sid, Debian jessie, Debian stretch
Datum: Mo, 10. Oktober 2016, 23:24
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5257

Originalnachricht

 
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3690-1                   security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/                       Moritz Muehlenhoff
October 10, 2016                      https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------

Package        : icedove
CVE ID         : CVE-2016-5257

Multiple security issues have been found in Icedove, Debian's version of
the Mozilla Thunderbird mail client: Multiple memory safety errors may
lead to the execution of arbitrary code or denial of service.

For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in
version 1:45.4.0-1~deb8u1.

For the testing distribution (stretch), this problem has been fixed
in version 1:45.4.0-1.

For the unstable distribution (sid), this problem has been fixed in
version 1:45.4.0-1.

We recommend that you upgrade your icedove packages.

Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/

Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
