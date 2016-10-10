Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Mozilla Thunderbird

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Hash: SHA256



- -------------------------------------------------------------------------

Debian Security Advisory DSA-3690-1 security@debian.org

https://www.debian.org/security/ Moritz Muehlenhoff

October 10, 2016 https://www.debian.org/security/faq

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------



Package : icedove

CVE ID : CVE-2016-5257



Multiple security issues have been found in Icedove, Debian's version of

the Mozilla Thunderbird mail client: Multiple memory safety errors may

lead to the execution of arbitrary code or denial of service.



For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in

version 1:45.4.0-1~deb8u1.



For the testing distribution (stretch), this problem has been fixed

in version 1:45.4.0-1.



For the unstable distribution (sid), this problem has been fixed in

version 1:45.4.0-1.



We recommend that you upgrade your icedove packages.



Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply

these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be

found at: https://www.debian.org/security/



Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----



iQIcBAEBCAAGBQJX++kmAAoJEBDCk7bDfE42uwsP/0nC79ULdxNJtIvJlIazE8v+

T7xr5STKgTaCr3Ytrgcd6/4Q1MxJxidQcHR2x7MfjBh4MwLveZwdvYFC/UlorrKc

YSZxyXw0MoW8/f0aomiUNyqWoUUfNxXH9BL2b0XRgIw0ubt9nm7ipbRy0t1FzyZz

bi9Ksb1UKKx2Nb8B4XqeACSKhOjCS/T2SpPd8WTrxngtzM77yug+TJaQnRUJ6e0K

M773NTiWZk/C1KTr7Rg8WMc2ruYkzt1Ydv3pM2vQ+eZtoc30e5MXhp9/lcda/O1D

ypm+2OYT619SdYWrTMAxNFFd/Nn4Pr2N8xPiGYCCk4SXEqXGAUDTdIYqiGr6mR8b

hJ8AgLN2DGDsmNenW8AiojdvgJEyjhGhi2g1ZrJQHhP1hb3/DkRBRrNSRcFSQHHe

O2dHNXdMwgqpvfLoCZLKTHBuh6VesFYTFrKfhiC+I6cFZpHbVInOox2RQvfzX3IV

HIK+dvEZO7MNEspDd260wLpDlWo7aOHMwUego+117Y0IrW15wGFZWPkSK6cQQz5/

7NF8k6VSsMvl83Ki6y8RYSB3zfI9s/8c4VuzvNMlFM/Q318VI2ASeoqQlPac2aSE

9aLXC+KZgUOSjGUnbU43vXOZXLQig32bdGRc51kSPeqAlbgsNKCdlicBSxxcYT+n

UbACrfn/VgBkvPADX242

=n4c8

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

