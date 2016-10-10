|
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Mozilla Thunderbird
|Name:
|Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Mozilla Thunderbird
|ID:
|DSA-3690-1
|Distribution:
|Debian
|Plattformen:
|Debian sid, Debian jessie, Debian stretch
|Datum:
|Mo, 10. Oktober 2016, 23:24
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5257
|
Originalnachricht
|
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA256
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3690-1 security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/ Moritz Muehlenhoff
October 10, 2016 https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Package : icedove
CVE ID : CVE-2016-5257
Multiple security issues have been found in Icedove, Debian's version of
the Mozilla Thunderbird mail client: Multiple memory safety errors may
lead to the execution of arbitrary code or denial of service.
For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in
version 1:45.4.0-1~deb8u1.
For the testing distribution (stretch), this problem has been fixed
in version 1:45.4.0-1.
For the unstable distribution (sid), this problem has been fixed in
version 1:45.4.0-1.
We recommend that you upgrade your icedove packages.
Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/
Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
iQIcBAEBCAAGBQJX++kmAAoJEBDCk7bDfE42uwsP/0nC79ULdxNJtIvJlIazE8v+
T7xr5STKgTaCr3Ytrgcd6/4Q1MxJxidQcHR2x7MfjBh4MwLveZwdvYFC/UlorrKc
YSZxyXw0MoW8/f0aomiUNyqWoUUfNxXH9BL2b0XRgIw0ubt9nm7ipbRy0t1FzyZz
bi9Ksb1UKKx2Nb8B4XqeACSKhOjCS/T2SpPd8WTrxngtzM77yug+TJaQnRUJ6e0K
M773NTiWZk/C1KTr7Rg8WMc2ruYkzt1Ydv3pM2vQ+eZtoc30e5MXhp9/lcda/O1D
ypm+2OYT619SdYWrTMAxNFFd/Nn4Pr2N8xPiGYCCk4SXEqXGAUDTdIYqiGr6mR8b
hJ8AgLN2DGDsmNenW8AiojdvgJEyjhGhi2g1ZrJQHhP1hb3/DkRBRrNSRcFSQHHe
O2dHNXdMwgqpvfLoCZLKTHBuh6VesFYTFrKfhiC+I6cFZpHbVInOox2RQvfzX3IV
HIK+dvEZO7MNEspDd260wLpDlWo7aOHMwUego+117Y0IrW15wGFZWPkSK6cQQz5/
7NF8k6VSsMvl83Ki6y8RYSB3zfI9s/8c4VuzvNMlFM/Q318VI2ASeoqQlPac2aSE
9aLXC+KZgUOSjGUnbU43vXOZXLQig32bdGRc51kSPeqAlbgsNKCdlicBSxxcYT+n
UbACrfn/VgBkvPADX242
=n4c8
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
|
|