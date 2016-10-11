Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Apache Tomcat

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Important: tomcat security update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:2046-01

Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux

Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2046.html

Issue date: 2016-10-10

CVE Names: CVE-2014-7810 CVE-2015-5346 CVE-2016-5388

CVE-2016-5425 CVE-2016-6325

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



An update for tomcat is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,

which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability

from the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7) - noarch

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7) - noarch

Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode (v. 7) - noarch

Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7) - noarch

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7) - noarch

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7) - noarch

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7) - noarch

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7) - noarch



3. Description:



Apache Tomcat is a servlet container for the Java Servlet and JavaServer

Pages (JSP) technologies.



Security Fix(es):



* It was discovered that the Tomcat packages installed configuration file

/usr/lib/tmpfiles.d/tomcat.conf writeable to the tomcat group. A member of

the group or a malicious web application deployed on Tomcat could use this

flaw to escalate their privileges. (CVE-2016-5425)



* It was discovered that the Tomcat packages installed certain

configuration files read by the Tomcat initialization script as writeable

to the tomcat group. A member of the group or a malicious web application

deployed on Tomcat could use this flaw to escalate their privileges.

(CVE-2016-6325)



* It was found that the expression language resolver evaluated expressions

within a privileged code section. A malicious web application could use

this flaw to bypass security manager protections. (CVE-2014-7810)



* It was discovered that tomcat used the value of the Proxy header from

HTTP requests to initialize the HTTP_PROXY environment variable for CGI

scripts, which in turn was incorrectly used by certain HTTP client

implementations to configure the proxy for outgoing HTTP requests. A remote

attacker could possibly use this flaw to redirect HTTP requests performed

by a CGI script to an attacker-controlled proxy via a malicious HTTP

request. (CVE-2016-5388)



* A session fixation flaw was found in the way Tomcat recycled the

requestedSessionSSL field. If at least one web application was configured

to use the SSL session ID as the HTTP session ID, an attacker could reuse a

previously used session ID for further requests. (CVE-2015-5346)



Red Hat would like to thank Dawid Golunski (http://legalhackers.com) for

reporting CVE-2016-5425 and Scott Geary (VendHQ) for reporting

CVE-2016-5388. The CVE-2016-6325 issue was discovered by Red Hat Product

Security.



4. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1222573 - CVE-2014-7810 Tomcat/JbossWeb: security manager bypass via EL

expressions

1311085 - CVE-2015-5346 tomcat: Session fixation

1353809 - CVE-2016-5388 Tomcat: CGI sets environmental variable based on user

supplied Proxy request header

1362545 - CVE-2016-5425 tomcat: Local privilege escalation via systemd-tmpfiles

service

1367447 - CVE-2016-6325 tomcat: tomcat writable config files allow privilege

escalation



6. Package List:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7):



Source:

tomcat-7.0.54-8.el7_2.src.rpm



noarch:

tomcat-servlet-3.0-api-7.0.54-8.el7_2.noarch.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7):



noarch:

tomcat-7.0.54-8.el7_2.noarch.rpm

tomcat-admin-webapps-7.0.54-8.el7_2.noarch.rpm

tomcat-docs-webapp-7.0.54-8.el7_2.noarch.rpm

tomcat-el-2.2-api-7.0.54-8.el7_2.noarch.rpm

tomcat-javadoc-7.0.54-8.el7_2.noarch.rpm

tomcat-jsp-2.2-api-7.0.54-8.el7_2.noarch.rpm

tomcat-jsvc-7.0.54-8.el7_2.noarch.rpm

tomcat-lib-7.0.54-8.el7_2.noarch.rpm

tomcat-webapps-7.0.54-8.el7_2.noarch.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode (v. 7):



Source:

tomcat-7.0.54-8.el7_2.src.rpm



noarch:

tomcat-servlet-3.0-api-7.0.54-8.el7_2.noarch.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7):



noarch:

tomcat-7.0.54-8.el7_2.noarch.rpm

tomcat-admin-webapps-7.0.54-8.el7_2.noarch.rpm

tomcat-docs-webapp-7.0.54-8.el7_2.noarch.rpm

tomcat-el-2.2-api-7.0.54-8.el7_2.noarch.rpm

tomcat-javadoc-7.0.54-8.el7_2.noarch.rpm

tomcat-jsp-2.2-api-7.0.54-8.el7_2.noarch.rpm

tomcat-jsvc-7.0.54-8.el7_2.noarch.rpm

tomcat-lib-7.0.54-8.el7_2.noarch.rpm

tomcat-webapps-7.0.54-8.el7_2.noarch.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7):



Source:

tomcat-7.0.54-8.el7_2.src.rpm



noarch:

tomcat-7.0.54-8.el7_2.noarch.rpm

tomcat-admin-webapps-7.0.54-8.el7_2.noarch.rpm

tomcat-el-2.2-api-7.0.54-8.el7_2.noarch.rpm

tomcat-jsp-2.2-api-7.0.54-8.el7_2.noarch.rpm

tomcat-lib-7.0.54-8.el7_2.noarch.rpm

tomcat-servlet-3.0-api-7.0.54-8.el7_2.noarch.rpm

tomcat-webapps-7.0.54-8.el7_2.noarch.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7):



noarch:

tomcat-7.0.54-8.el7_2.noarch.rpm

tomcat-admin-webapps-7.0.54-8.el7_2.noarch.rpm

tomcat-docs-webapp-7.0.54-8.el7_2.noarch.rpm

tomcat-el-2.2-api-7.0.54-8.el7_2.noarch.rpm

tomcat-javadoc-7.0.54-8.el7_2.noarch.rpm

tomcat-jsp-2.2-api-7.0.54-8.el7_2.noarch.rpm

tomcat-jsvc-7.0.54-8.el7_2.noarch.rpm

tomcat-lib-7.0.54-8.el7_2.noarch.rpm

tomcat-webapps-7.0.54-8.el7_2.noarch.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7):



Source:

tomcat-7.0.54-8.el7_2.src.rpm



noarch:

tomcat-7.0.54-8.el7_2.noarch.rpm

tomcat-admin-webapps-7.0.54-8.el7_2.noarch.rpm

tomcat-el-2.2-api-7.0.54-8.el7_2.noarch.rpm

tomcat-jsp-2.2-api-7.0.54-8.el7_2.noarch.rpm

tomcat-lib-7.0.54-8.el7_2.noarch.rpm

tomcat-servlet-3.0-api-7.0.54-8.el7_2.noarch.rpm

tomcat-webapps-7.0.54-8.el7_2.noarch.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7):



noarch:

tomcat-docs-webapp-7.0.54-8.el7_2.noarch.rpm

tomcat-javadoc-7.0.54-8.el7_2.noarch.rpm

tomcat-jsvc-7.0.54-8.el7_2.noarch.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2014-7810

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-5346

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5388

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5425

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6325

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important

https://tomcat.apache.org/security-7.html#Fixed_in_Apache_Tomcat_7.0.59



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.

