|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in tomcat6
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in tomcat6
|ID:
|RHSA-2016:2045-01
|Distribution:
|Red Hat
|Plattformen:
|Red Hat Enterprise Linux
|Datum:
|Di, 11. Oktober 2016, 07:59
|Referenzen:
|https://tomcat.apache.org/security-6.html#Fixed_in_Apache_Tomcat_6.0.45
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5388
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6325
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-5174
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-0714
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-0706
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-5345
|
Originalnachricht
|
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1
=====================================================================
Red Hat Security Advisory
Synopsis: Important: tomcat6 security and bug fix update
Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:2045-01
Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2045.html
Issue date: 2016-10-10
CVE Names: CVE-2015-5174 CVE-2015-5345 CVE-2016-0706
CVE-2016-0714 CVE-2016-5388 CVE-2016-6325
=====================================================================
1. Summary:
An update for tomcat6 is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.
Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,
which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability
from the CVE link(s) in the References section.
2. Relevant releases/architectures:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 6) - noarch
Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node (v. 6) - noarch
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 6) - noarch
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6) - noarch
3. Description:
Apache Tomcat is a servlet container for the Java Servlet and JavaServer
Pages (JSP) technologies.
Security Fix(es):
* It was discovered that the Tomcat packages installed certain
configuration files read by the Tomcat initialization script as writeable
to the tomcat group. A member of the group or a malicious web application
deployed on Tomcat could use this flaw to escalate their privileges.
(CVE-2016-6325)
* It was found that several Tomcat session persistence mechanisms could
allow a remote, authenticated user to bypass intended SecurityManager
restrictions and execute arbitrary code in a privileged context via a web
application that placed a crafted object in a session. (CVE-2016-0714)
* It was discovered that tomcat used the value of the Proxy header from
HTTP requests to initialize the HTTP_PROXY environment variable for CGI
scripts, which in turn was incorrectly used by certain HTTP client
implementations to configure the proxy for outgoing HTTP requests. A remote
attacker could possibly use this flaw to redirect HTTP requests performed
by a CGI script to an attacker-controlled proxy via a malicious HTTP
request. (CVE-2016-5388)
* A directory traversal flaw was found in Tomcat's RequestUtil.java. A
remote, authenticated user could use this flaw to bypass intended
SecurityManager restrictions and list a parent directory via a '/..' in
a
pathname used by a web application in a getResource, getResourceAsStream,
or getResourcePaths call, as demonstrated by the $CATALINA_BASE/webapps
directory. (CVE-2015-5174)
* It was found that Tomcat could reveal the presence of a directory even
when that directory was protected by a security constraint. A user could
make a request to a directory via a URL not ending with a slash and,
depending on whether Tomcat redirected that request, could confirm whether
that directory existed. (CVE-2015-5345)
* It was found that Tomcat allowed the StatusManagerServlet to be loaded by
a web application when a security manager was configured. This allowed a
web application to list all deployed web applications and expose sensitive
information such as session IDs. (CVE-2016-0706)
Red Hat would like to thank Scott Geary (VendHQ) for reporting
CVE-2016-5388. The CVE-2016-6325 issue was discovered by Red Hat Product
Security.
Bug Fix(es):
* Due to a bug in the tomcat6 spec file, the catalina.out file's md5sum,
size, and mtime attributes were compared to the file's attributes at
installation time. Because these attributes change after the service is
started, the "rpm -V" command previously failed. With this update, the
attributes mentioned above are ignored in the RPM verification and the
catalina.out file now passes the verification check. (BZ#1357123)
4. Solution:
For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:
https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258
5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):
1265698 - CVE-2015-5174 tomcat: URL Normalization issue
1311082 - CVE-2016-0714 tomcat: Security Manager bypass via persistence
mechanisms
1311087 - CVE-2016-0706 tomcat: security manager bypass via
StatusManagerServlet
1311089 - CVE-2015-5345 tomcat: directory disclosure
1353809 - CVE-2016-5388 Tomcat: CGI sets environmental variable based on user
supplied Proxy request header
1357123 - rpm -V tomcat6 fails due on /var/log/tomcat6/catalina.out
[rhel-6.8.z]
1367447 - CVE-2016-6325 tomcat: tomcat writable config files allow privilege
escalation
6. Package List:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 6):
Source:
tomcat6-6.0.24-98.el6_8.src.rpm
noarch:
tomcat6-6.0.24-98.el6_8.noarch.rpm
tomcat6-admin-webapps-6.0.24-98.el6_8.noarch.rpm
tomcat6-docs-webapp-6.0.24-98.el6_8.noarch.rpm
tomcat6-el-2.1-api-6.0.24-98.el6_8.noarch.rpm
tomcat6-javadoc-6.0.24-98.el6_8.noarch.rpm
tomcat6-jsp-2.1-api-6.0.24-98.el6_8.noarch.rpm
tomcat6-lib-6.0.24-98.el6_8.noarch.rpm
tomcat6-servlet-2.5-api-6.0.24-98.el6_8.noarch.rpm
tomcat6-webapps-6.0.24-98.el6_8.noarch.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node (v. 6):
Source:
tomcat6-6.0.24-98.el6_8.src.rpm
noarch:
tomcat6-6.0.24-98.el6_8.noarch.rpm
tomcat6-admin-webapps-6.0.24-98.el6_8.noarch.rpm
tomcat6-docs-webapp-6.0.24-98.el6_8.noarch.rpm
tomcat6-el-2.1-api-6.0.24-98.el6_8.noarch.rpm
tomcat6-javadoc-6.0.24-98.el6_8.noarch.rpm
tomcat6-jsp-2.1-api-6.0.24-98.el6_8.noarch.rpm
tomcat6-lib-6.0.24-98.el6_8.noarch.rpm
tomcat6-servlet-2.5-api-6.0.24-98.el6_8.noarch.rpm
tomcat6-webapps-6.0.24-98.el6_8.noarch.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 6):
Source:
tomcat6-6.0.24-98.el6_8.src.rpm
noarch:
tomcat6-6.0.24-98.el6_8.noarch.rpm
tomcat6-admin-webapps-6.0.24-98.el6_8.noarch.rpm
tomcat6-docs-webapp-6.0.24-98.el6_8.noarch.rpm
tomcat6-el-2.1-api-6.0.24-98.el6_8.noarch.rpm
tomcat6-javadoc-6.0.24-98.el6_8.noarch.rpm
tomcat6-jsp-2.1-api-6.0.24-98.el6_8.noarch.rpm
tomcat6-lib-6.0.24-98.el6_8.noarch.rpm
tomcat6-servlet-2.5-api-6.0.24-98.el6_8.noarch.rpm
tomcat6-webapps-6.0.24-98.el6_8.noarch.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6):
Source:
tomcat6-6.0.24-98.el6_8.src.rpm
noarch:
tomcat6-6.0.24-98.el6_8.noarch.rpm
tomcat6-admin-webapps-6.0.24-98.el6_8.noarch.rpm
tomcat6-docs-webapp-6.0.24-98.el6_8.noarch.rpm
tomcat6-el-2.1-api-6.0.24-98.el6_8.noarch.rpm
tomcat6-javadoc-6.0.24-98.el6_8.noarch.rpm
tomcat6-jsp-2.1-api-6.0.24-98.el6_8.noarch.rpm
tomcat6-lib-6.0.24-98.el6_8.noarch.rpm
tomcat6-servlet-2.5-api-6.0.24-98.el6_8.noarch.rpm
tomcat6-webapps-6.0.24-98.el6_8.noarch.rpm
These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/
7. References:
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-5174
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-5345
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-0706
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-0714
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5388
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6325
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important
https://tomcat.apache.org/security-6.html#Fixed_in_Apache_Tomcat_6.0.45
8. Contact:
The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/
Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v1
iD8DBQFX+/4AXlSAg2UNWIIRAjm0AJ9rYknhq2i5F0ykr0zogwOYt9DJ6QCdHkkb
kkUxsjVWgiQohr2wjkMhuFg=
=OFvs
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
