Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in tomcat6

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Hash: SHA1



=====================================================================

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Important: tomcat6 security and bug fix update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:2045-01

Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux

Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2045.html

Issue date: 2016-10-10

CVE Names: CVE-2015-5174 CVE-2015-5345 CVE-2016-0706

CVE-2016-0714 CVE-2016-5388 CVE-2016-6325

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



An update for tomcat6 is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,

which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability

from the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 6) - noarch

Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node (v. 6) - noarch

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 6) - noarch

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6) - noarch



3. Description:



Apache Tomcat is a servlet container for the Java Servlet and JavaServer

Pages (JSP) technologies.



Security Fix(es):



* It was discovered that the Tomcat packages installed certain

configuration files read by the Tomcat initialization script as writeable

to the tomcat group. A member of the group or a malicious web application

deployed on Tomcat could use this flaw to escalate their privileges.

(CVE-2016-6325)



* It was found that several Tomcat session persistence mechanisms could

allow a remote, authenticated user to bypass intended SecurityManager

restrictions and execute arbitrary code in a privileged context via a web

application that placed a crafted object in a session. (CVE-2016-0714)



* It was discovered that tomcat used the value of the Proxy header from

HTTP requests to initialize the HTTP_PROXY environment variable for CGI

scripts, which in turn was incorrectly used by certain HTTP client

implementations to configure the proxy for outgoing HTTP requests. A remote

attacker could possibly use this flaw to redirect HTTP requests performed

by a CGI script to an attacker-controlled proxy via a malicious HTTP

request. (CVE-2016-5388)



* A directory traversal flaw was found in Tomcat's RequestUtil.java. A

remote, authenticated user could use this flaw to bypass intended

SecurityManager restrictions and list a parent directory via a '/..' in

a

pathname used by a web application in a getResource, getResourceAsStream,

or getResourcePaths call, as demonstrated by the $CATALINA_BASE/webapps

directory. (CVE-2015-5174)



* It was found that Tomcat could reveal the presence of a directory even

when that directory was protected by a security constraint. A user could

make a request to a directory via a URL not ending with a slash and,

depending on whether Tomcat redirected that request, could confirm whether

that directory existed. (CVE-2015-5345)



* It was found that Tomcat allowed the StatusManagerServlet to be loaded by

a web application when a security manager was configured. This allowed a

web application to list all deployed web applications and expose sensitive

information such as session IDs. (CVE-2016-0706)



Red Hat would like to thank Scott Geary (VendHQ) for reporting

CVE-2016-5388. The CVE-2016-6325 issue was discovered by Red Hat Product

Security.



Bug Fix(es):



* Due to a bug in the tomcat6 spec file, the catalina.out file's md5sum,

size, and mtime attributes were compared to the file's attributes at

installation time. Because these attributes change after the service is

started, the "rpm -V" command previously failed. With this update, the

attributes mentioned above are ignored in the RPM verification and the

catalina.out file now passes the verification check. (BZ#1357123)



4. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1265698 - CVE-2015-5174 tomcat: URL Normalization issue

1311082 - CVE-2016-0714 tomcat: Security Manager bypass via persistence

mechanisms

1311087 - CVE-2016-0706 tomcat: security manager bypass via

StatusManagerServlet

1311089 - CVE-2015-5345 tomcat: directory disclosure

1353809 - CVE-2016-5388 Tomcat: CGI sets environmental variable based on user

supplied Proxy request header

1357123 - rpm -V tomcat6 fails due on /var/log/tomcat6/catalina.out

[rhel-6.8.z]

1367447 - CVE-2016-6325 tomcat: tomcat writable config files allow privilege

escalation



6. Package List:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 6):



Source:

tomcat6-6.0.24-98.el6_8.src.rpm



noarch:

tomcat6-6.0.24-98.el6_8.noarch.rpm

tomcat6-admin-webapps-6.0.24-98.el6_8.noarch.rpm

tomcat6-docs-webapp-6.0.24-98.el6_8.noarch.rpm

tomcat6-el-2.1-api-6.0.24-98.el6_8.noarch.rpm

tomcat6-javadoc-6.0.24-98.el6_8.noarch.rpm

tomcat6-jsp-2.1-api-6.0.24-98.el6_8.noarch.rpm

tomcat6-lib-6.0.24-98.el6_8.noarch.rpm

tomcat6-servlet-2.5-api-6.0.24-98.el6_8.noarch.rpm

tomcat6-webapps-6.0.24-98.el6_8.noarch.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node (v. 6):



Source:

tomcat6-6.0.24-98.el6_8.src.rpm



noarch:

tomcat6-6.0.24-98.el6_8.noarch.rpm

tomcat6-admin-webapps-6.0.24-98.el6_8.noarch.rpm

tomcat6-docs-webapp-6.0.24-98.el6_8.noarch.rpm

tomcat6-el-2.1-api-6.0.24-98.el6_8.noarch.rpm

tomcat6-javadoc-6.0.24-98.el6_8.noarch.rpm

tomcat6-jsp-2.1-api-6.0.24-98.el6_8.noarch.rpm

tomcat6-lib-6.0.24-98.el6_8.noarch.rpm

tomcat6-servlet-2.5-api-6.0.24-98.el6_8.noarch.rpm

tomcat6-webapps-6.0.24-98.el6_8.noarch.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 6):



Source:

tomcat6-6.0.24-98.el6_8.src.rpm



noarch:

tomcat6-6.0.24-98.el6_8.noarch.rpm

tomcat6-admin-webapps-6.0.24-98.el6_8.noarch.rpm

tomcat6-docs-webapp-6.0.24-98.el6_8.noarch.rpm

tomcat6-el-2.1-api-6.0.24-98.el6_8.noarch.rpm

tomcat6-javadoc-6.0.24-98.el6_8.noarch.rpm

tomcat6-jsp-2.1-api-6.0.24-98.el6_8.noarch.rpm

tomcat6-lib-6.0.24-98.el6_8.noarch.rpm

tomcat6-servlet-2.5-api-6.0.24-98.el6_8.noarch.rpm

tomcat6-webapps-6.0.24-98.el6_8.noarch.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6):



Source:

tomcat6-6.0.24-98.el6_8.src.rpm



noarch:

tomcat6-6.0.24-98.el6_8.noarch.rpm

tomcat6-admin-webapps-6.0.24-98.el6_8.noarch.rpm

tomcat6-docs-webapp-6.0.24-98.el6_8.noarch.rpm

tomcat6-el-2.1-api-6.0.24-98.el6_8.noarch.rpm

tomcat6-javadoc-6.0.24-98.el6_8.noarch.rpm

tomcat6-jsp-2.1-api-6.0.24-98.el6_8.noarch.rpm

tomcat6-lib-6.0.24-98.el6_8.noarch.rpm

tomcat6-servlet-2.5-api-6.0.24-98.el6_8.noarch.rpm

tomcat6-webapps-6.0.24-98.el6_8.noarch.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-5174

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-5345

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-0706

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-0714

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5388

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6325

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important

https://tomcat.apache.org/security-6.html#Fixed_in_Apache_Tomcat_6.0.45



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v1



iD8DBQFX+/4AXlSAg2UNWIIRAjm0AJ9rYknhq2i5F0ykr0zogwOYt9DJ6QCdHkkb

kkUxsjVWgiQohr2wjkMhuFg=

=OFvs

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----





--

Enterprise-watch-list mailing list

Enterprise-watch-list@redhat.com

https://www.redhat.com/mailman/listinfo/enterprise-watch-list

