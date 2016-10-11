|
Sicherheit: Cross-Site Request Forgery in Django
|Name:
|Cross-Site Request Forgery in Django
|ID:
|FEDORA-2016-5706eeb875
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 24
|Datum:
|Di, 11. Oktober 2016, 08:15
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7401
|
Originalnachricht
|
Name : python-django
Product : Fedora 24
Version : 1.9.10
Release : 1.fc24
URL : http://www.djangoproject.com/
Summary : A high-level Python Web framework
Description :
Django is a high-level Python Web framework that encourages rapid
development and a clean, pragmatic design. It focuses on automating as
much as possible and adhering to the DRY (Don't Repeat Yourself)
principle.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:
Security fix for CVE-2016-7401
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1377376 - CVE-2016-7401 python-django: CSRF protection bypass on a
site with Google Analytics
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1377376
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
This update can be installed with the "yum" update program. Use
su -c 'yum update python-django' at the command line.
For more information, refer to "Managing Software with yum",
available at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/yum/.
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
|
|