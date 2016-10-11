Login

Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in irssi
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in irssi
ID: FEDORA-2016-a64716084e
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 24
Datum: Di, 11. Oktober 2016, 08:24
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7045
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7044
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7553

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : irssi
Product     : Fedora 24
Version     : 0.8.20
Release     : 2.fc24
URL         : http://irssi.org/
Summary     : Modular text mode IRC client with Perl scripting
Description :
Irssi is a modular IRC client with Perl scripting. Only text-mode
frontend is currently supported. The GTK/GNOME frontend is no longer
being maintained.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

Security fix for CVE-2016-7553.  ----  This is new version of irssi fixing
security bugs, for details see upstream announcement:
https://github.com/irssi/irssi/releases/tag/0.8.20
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1379270 - CVE-2016-7553 irssi: Information disclosure in buf.pl
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1379270
  [ 2 ] Bug #1378343 - CVE-2016-7044 irssi: Unchecked input in
 unformat_24bit_color() can lead to crash
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1378343
  [ 3 ] Bug #1378344 - CVE-2016-7045 irssi: String length not validated in
 format_send_to_gui() causing crash
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1378344
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "yum" update program. Use
su -c 'yum update irssi' at the command line.
For more information, refer to "Managing Software with yum",
available at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/yum/.

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key.  More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
