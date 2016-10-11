Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in zathura-pdf-mupdf

Name : zathura-pdf-mupdf

Product : Fedora 23

Version : 0.3.0

Release : 2.fc23

URL : http://pwmt.org/projects/zathura/plugins/zathura-pdf-mupdf

Summary : PDF support for zathura via mupdf

Description :

This plugin adds PDF support to zathura using the mupdf rendering engine.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

Update Information:



Security fix for CVE-2016-7563, CVE-2016-7564

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1380323 - CVE-2016-7563 CVE-2016-7564 mujs: Multiple issues fixed

in latest version

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1380323

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-



This update can be installed with the "yum" update program. Use

su -c 'yum update zathura-pdf-mupdf' at the command line.

For more information, refer to "Managing Software with yum",

available at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/yum/.



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

_______________________________________________

package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org

To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org

