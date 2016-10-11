Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in zathura-pdf-mupdf

Lesezeichen hinzufügen
Name : zathura-pdf-mupdfProduct : Fedora 23Version : 0.3.0Release : 2.fc23URL : http://pwmt.org/projects/zathura/plugins/zathura-pdf-mupdfSummary : PDF support for zathura via mupdfDescription :This plugin adds PDF support to zathura using the mupdf rendering engine.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Update Information:Security fix for CVE-2016-7563, CVE-2016-7564--------------------------------------------------------------------------------References: [ 1 ] Bug #1380323 - CVE-2016-7563 CVE-2016-7564 mujs: Multiple issues fixed in latest version https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1380323--------------------------------------------------------------------------------This update can be installed with the "yum" update program. Usesu -c 'yum update zathura-pdf-mupdf' at the command line.For more information, refer to "Managing Software with yum",available at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/yum/.All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on theGPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found athttps://fedoraproject.org/keys--------------------------------------------------------------------------------_______________________________________________package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.orgTo unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org