Login

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in mujs
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Zwei Probleme in mujs
ID: FEDORA-2016-1b9d24c2b6
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 23
Datum: Di, 11. Oktober 2016, 08:18
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7564
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7563

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : mujs
Product     : Fedora 23
Version     : 0
Release     : 5.20160921git5c337af.fc23
URL         : http://mujs.com/
Summary     : An embeddable Javascript interpreter
Description :
MuJS is a lightweight Javascript interpreter designed for embedding in
other software to extend them with scripting capabilities.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

Security fix for CVE-2016-7563, CVE-2016-7564
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1380323 - CVE-2016-7563 CVE-2016-7564 mujs: Multiple issues fixed
 in latest version
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1380323
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "yum" update program. Use
su -c 'yum update mujs' at the command line.
For more information, refer to "Managing Software with yum",
available at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/yum/.

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key.  More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

0
Re­thin­kDB schließt

1
Bodhi Linux 4.0.0 als Beta ver­füg­bar

8
Tor­vald­s: Hälf­te der Stre­cke zwi­schen Linux 4.0 und 5.0 ge­schafft

0
End­less - PC-Kon­zept für Schwel­len­län­d­er

3
Sli­ckE­dit 2016 an­ge­kün­digt

7
»G­no­me HUD Menu« er­leich­tert Na­vi­ga­ti­on

9
pri­va­cyIDEA 2.15 er­schie­nen

25
Ubu­ntu 16.10 er­hält Vor­schau auf Unity 8

0
OpenSt­ack New­ton er­schie­nen

50
Tor­valds ver­är­gert über Feh­ler im Ker­nel 4.8
 
Werbung