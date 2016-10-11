Sicherheit: Cross-Site Request Forgery in Django

Name : python-django

Product : Fedora 23

Version : 1.8.15

Release : 1.fc23

URL : http://www.djangoproject.com/

Summary : A high-level Python Web framework

Description :

Django is a high-level Python Web framework that encourages rapid

development and a clean, pragmatic design. It focuses on automating as

much as possible and adhering to the DRY (Don't Repeat Yourself)

principle.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

Update Information:



Security fix for CVE-2016-7401

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1377376 - CVE-2016-7401 python-django: CSRF protection bypass on a

site with Google Analytics

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1377376

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-



