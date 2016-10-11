Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in irssi

Name : irssi

Product : Fedora 23

Version : 0.8.20

Release : 2.fc23

URL : http://irssi.org/

Summary : Modular text mode IRC client with Perl scripting

Description :

Irssi is a modular IRC client with Perl scripting. Only text-mode

frontend is currently supported. The GTK/GNOME frontend is no longer

being maintained.



Update Information:



Security fix for CVE-2016-7553. ---- This is new version of irssi fixing

security bugs, for details see upstream announcement:

https://github.com/irssi/irssi/releases/tag/0.8.20

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1379270 - CVE-2016-7553 irssi: Information disclosure in buf.pl

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1379270

[ 2 ] Bug #1378343 - CVE-2016-7044 irssi: Unchecked input in

unformat_24bit_color() can lead to crash

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1378343

[ 3 ] Bug #1378344 - CVE-2016-7045 irssi: String length not validated in

format_send_to_gui() causing crash

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1378344

