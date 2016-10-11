Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3098-1

October 11, 2016



linux vulnerabilities

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS



Summary:



Several security issues were fixed in the kernel.



Software Description:

- linux: Linux kernel



Details:



VladimÃ­r BeneÅ¡ discovered an unbounded recursion in the VLAN and TEB

Generic Receive Offload (GRO) processing implementations in the Linux

kernel, A remote attacker could use this to cause a stack corruption,

leading to a denial of service (system crash). (CVE-2016-7039)



Marco Grassi discovered a use-after-free condition could occur in the TCP

retransmit queue handling code in the Linux kernel. A local attacker could

use this to cause a denial of service (system crash) or possibly execute

arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-6828)



Pengfei Wang discovered a race condition in the audit subsystem in the

Linux kernel. A local attacker could use this to corrupt audit logs or

disrupt system-call auditing. (CVE-2016-6136)



Pengfei Wang discovered a race condition in the Adaptec AAC RAID controller

driver in the Linux kernel when handling ioctl()s. A local attacker could

use this to cause a denial of service (system crash). (CVE-2016-6480)



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:

linux-image-3.13.0-98-generic 3.13.0-98.145

linux-image-3.13.0-98-generic-lpae 3.13.0-98.145

linux-image-3.13.0-98-lowlatency 3.13.0-98.145

linux-image-3.13.0-98-powerpc-e500 3.13.0-98.145

linux-image-3.13.0-98-powerpc-e500mc 3.13.0-98.145

linux-image-3.13.0-98-powerpc-smp 3.13.0-98.145

linux-image-3.13.0-98-powerpc64-emb 3.13.0-98.145

linux-image-3.13.0-98-powerpc64-smp 3.13.0-98.145



After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make

all the necessary changes.



ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have

been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and

reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.

Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages

(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,

linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform

this as well.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3098-1

CVE-2016-6136, CVE-2016-6480, CVE-2016-6828, CVE-2016-7039



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux/3.13.0-98.145





