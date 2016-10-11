Login

Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Linux
ID: USN-3098-1
Distribution: Ubuntu
Plattformen: Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
Datum: Di, 11. Oktober 2016, 08:10
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-6480
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-6136
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-6828
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7039

Originalnachricht

 

==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3098-1
October 11, 2016

linux vulnerabilities
==========================================================================

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:

- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS

Summary:

Several security issues were fixed in the kernel.

Software Description:
- linux: Linux kernel

Details:

VladimÃ­r BeneÅ¡ discovered an unbounded recursion in the VLAN and TEB
Generic Receive Offload (GRO) processing implementations in the Linux
kernel, A remote attacker could use this to cause a stack corruption,
leading to a denial of service (system crash). (CVE-2016-7039)

Marco Grassi discovered a use-after-free condition could occur in the TCP
retransmit queue handling code in the Linux kernel. A local attacker could
use this to cause a denial of service (system crash) or possibly execute
arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-6828)

Pengfei Wang discovered a race condition in the audit subsystem in the
Linux kernel. A local attacker could use this to corrupt audit logs or
disrupt system-call auditing. (CVE-2016-6136)

Pengfei Wang discovered a race condition in the Adaptec AAC RAID controller
driver in the Linux kernel when handling ioctl()s. A local attacker could
use this to cause a denial of service (system crash). (CVE-2016-6480)

Update instructions:

The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:

Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
  linux-image-3.13.0-98-generic   3.13.0-98.145
  linux-image-3.13.0-98-generic-lpae  3.13.0-98.145
  linux-image-3.13.0-98-lowlatency  3.13.0-98.145
  linux-image-3.13.0-98-powerpc-e500  3.13.0-98.145
  linux-image-3.13.0-98-powerpc-e500mc  3.13.0-98.145
  linux-image-3.13.0-98-powerpc-smp  3.13.0-98.145
  linux-image-3.13.0-98-powerpc64-emb  3.13.0-98.145
  linux-image-3.13.0-98-powerpc64-smp  3.13.0-98.145

After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make
all the necessary changes.

ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have
been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and
reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.
Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages
(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,
linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform
this as well.

References:
  http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3098-1
  CVE-2016-6136, CVE-2016-6480, CVE-2016-6828, CVE-2016-7039

Package Information:
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux/3.13.0-98.145


Werbung