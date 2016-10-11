|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in Linux
|ID:
|USN-3098-2
|Distribution:
|Ubuntu
|Plattformen:
|Ubuntu 12.04 LTS
|Datum:
|Di, 11. Oktober 2016, 08:28
|Referenzen:
|
Originalnachricht
|
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3098-2
October 11, 2016
linux-lts-trusty vulnerabilities
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS
Summary:
Several security issues were fixed in the kernel.
Software Description:
- linux-lts-trusty: Linux hardware enablement kernel from Trusty for Precise
Details:
USN-3098-1 fixed vulnerabilities in the Linux kernel for Ubuntu 14.04
LTS. This update provides the corresponding updates for the Linux
Hardware Enablement (HWE) kernel from Ubuntu 14.04 LTS for Ubuntu
12.04 LTS.
VladimÃr BeneÅ¡ discovered an unbounded recursion in the VLAN and TEB
Generic Receive Offload (GRO) processing implementations in the Linux
kernel, A remote attacker could use this to cause a stack corruption,
leading to a denial of service (system crash). (CVE-2016-7039)
Marco Grassi discovered a use-after-free condition could occur in the TCP
retransmit queue handling code in the Linux kernel. A local attacker could
use this to cause a denial of service (system crash) or possibly execute
arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-6828)
Pengfei Wang discovered a race condition in the audit subsystem in the
Linux kernel. A local attacker could use this to corrupt audit logs or
disrupt system-call auditing. (CVE-2016-6136)
Pengfei Wang discovered a race condition in the Adaptec AAC RAID controller
driver in the Linux kernel when handling ioctl()s. A local attacker could
use this to cause a denial of service (system crash). (CVE-2016-6480)
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:
linux-image-3.13.0-98-generic 3.13.0-98.145~precise1
linux-image-3.13.0-98-generic-lpae 3.13.0-98.145~precise1
After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make
all the necessary changes.
ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have
been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and
reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.
Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages
(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,
linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform
this as well.
References:
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3098-2
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3098-1
CVE-2016-6136, CVE-2016-6480, CVE-2016-6828, CVE-2016-7039
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-lts-trusty/3.13.0-98.145~precise1
