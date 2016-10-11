Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3098-2

October 11, 2016



linux-lts-trusty vulnerabilities

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS



Summary:



Several security issues were fixed in the kernel.



Software Description:

- linux-lts-trusty: Linux hardware enablement kernel from Trusty for Precise



Details:



USN-3098-1 fixed vulnerabilities in the Linux kernel for Ubuntu 14.04

LTS. This update provides the corresponding updates for the Linux

Hardware Enablement (HWE) kernel from Ubuntu 14.04 LTS for Ubuntu

12.04 LTS.



VladimÃ­r BeneÅ¡ discovered an unbounded recursion in the VLAN and TEB

Generic Receive Offload (GRO) processing implementations in the Linux

kernel, A remote attacker could use this to cause a stack corruption,

leading to a denial of service (system crash). (CVE-2016-7039)



Marco Grassi discovered a use-after-free condition could occur in the TCP

retransmit queue handling code in the Linux kernel. A local attacker could

use this to cause a denial of service (system crash) or possibly execute

arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-6828)



Pengfei Wang discovered a race condition in the audit subsystem in the

Linux kernel. A local attacker could use this to corrupt audit logs or

disrupt system-call auditing. (CVE-2016-6136)



Pengfei Wang discovered a race condition in the Adaptec AAC RAID controller

driver in the Linux kernel when handling ioctl()s. A local attacker could

use this to cause a denial of service (system crash). (CVE-2016-6480)



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:

linux-image-3.13.0-98-generic 3.13.0-98.145~precise1

linux-image-3.13.0-98-generic-lpae 3.13.0-98.145~precise1



After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make

all the necessary changes.



ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have

been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and

reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.

Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages

(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,

linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform

this as well.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3098-2

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3098-1

CVE-2016-6136, CVE-2016-6480, CVE-2016-6828, CVE-2016-7039



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-lts-trusty/3.13.0-98.145~precise1





--

ubuntu-security-announce mailing list

ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com

Modify settings or unsubscribe at: https://lists.ubuntu.com/mailman/listinfo/ubuntu-security-announce



