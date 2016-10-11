|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux
|Mehrere Probleme in Linux
|USN-3097-1
|Ubuntu
|Ubuntu 12.04 LTS
|Di, 11. Oktober 2016, 08:30
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-6828
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-6480
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-6136
Originalnachricht
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3097-1
October 11, 2016
linux vulnerabilities
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS
Summary:
Several security issues were fixed in the kernel.
Software Description:
- linux: Linux kernel
Details:
Marco Grassi discovered a use-after-free condition could occur in the TCP
retransmit queue handling code in the Linux kernel. A local attacker could
use this to cause a denial of service (system crash) or possibly execute
arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-6828)
Pengfei Wang discovered a race condition in the audit subsystem in the
Linux kernel. A local attacker could use this to corrupt audit logs or
disrupt system-call auditing. (CVE-2016-6136)
Pengfei Wang discovered a race condition in the Adaptec AAC RAID controller
driver in the Linux kernel when handling ioctl()s. A local attacker could
use this to cause a denial of service (system crash). (CVE-2016-6480)
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:
linux-image-3.2.0-111-generic 3.2.0-111.153
linux-image-3.2.0-111-generic-pae 3.2.0-111.153
linux-image-3.2.0-111-highbank 3.2.0-111.153
linux-image-3.2.0-111-omap 3.2.0-111.153
linux-image-3.2.0-111-powerpc-smp 3.2.0-111.153
linux-image-3.2.0-111-powerpc64-smp 3.2.0-111.153
linux-image-3.2.0-111-virtual 3.2.0-111.153
After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make
all the necessary changes.
ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have
been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and
reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.
Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages
(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,
linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform
this as well.
References:
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3097-1
CVE-2016-6136, CVE-2016-6480, CVE-2016-6828
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux/3.2.0-111.153
