Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in Linux
|ID:
|USN-3099-3
|Distribution:
|Ubuntu
|Plattformen:
|Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
|Datum:
|Di, 11. Oktober 2016, 10:52
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7039
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-6828
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-6480
|
Originalnachricht
|
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3099-3
October 11, 2016
linux-raspi2 vulnerabilities
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
Summary:
Several security issues were fixed in the kernel.
Software Description:
- linux-raspi2: Linux kernel for Raspberry Pi 2
Details:
VladimÃr BeneÅ¡ discovered an unbounded recursion in the VLAN and TEB
Generic Receive Offload (GRO) processing implementations in the Linux
kernel, A remote attacker could use this to cause a stack corruption,
leading to a denial of service (system crash). (CVE-2016-7039)
Marco Grassi discovered a use-after-free condition could occur in the TCP
retransmit queue handling code in the Linux kernel. A local attacker could
use this to cause a denial of service (system crash) or possibly execute
arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-6828)
Pengfei Wang discovered a race condition in the Adaptec AAC RAID controller
driver in the Linux kernel when handling ioctl()s. A local attacker could
use this to cause a denial of service (system crash). (CVE-2016-6480)
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
linux-image-4.4.0-1027-raspi2 4.4.0-1027.33
After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make
all the necessary changes.
ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have
been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and
reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.
Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages
(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,
linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform
this as well.
References:
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3099-3
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3099-1
CVE-2016-6480, CVE-2016-6828, CVE-2016-7039
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-raspi2/4.4.0-1027.33
