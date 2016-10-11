Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux



--===============0154891304944861749==

Content-Type: multipart/signed; micalg=pgp-sha512;

protocol="application/pgp-signature";

boundary="a1QUDc0q7S3U7/Jg"

Content-Disposition: inline





--a1QUDc0q7S3U7/Jg

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-8

Content-Disposition: inlin

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3099-2

October 11, 2016



linux-lts-xenial vulnerabilities

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS



Summary:



Several security issues were fixed in the kernel.



Software Description:

- linux-lts-xenial: Linux hardware enablement kernel from Xenial for Trusty



Details:



USN-3099-1 fixed vulnerabilities in the Linux kernel for Ubuntu 16.04

LTS. This update provides the corresponding updates for the Linux

Hardware Enablement (HWE) kernel from Ubuntu 16.04 LTS for Ubuntu

14.04 LTS.



VladimÃ­r BeneÅ¡ discovered an unbounded recursion in the VLAN and TEB

Generic Receive Offload (GRO) processing implementations in the Linux

kernel, A remote attacker could use this to cause a stack corruption,

leading to a denial of service (system crash). (CVE-2016-7039)



Marco Grassi discovered a use-after-free condition could occur in the TCP

retransmit queue handling code in the Linux kernel. A local attacker could

use this to cause a denial of service (system crash) or possibly execute

arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-6828)



Pengfei Wang discovered a race condition in the Adaptec AAC RAID controller

driver in the Linux kernel when handling ioctl()s. A local attacker could

use this to cause a denial of service (system crash). (CVE-2016-6480)



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:

linux-image-4.4.0-42-generic 4.4.0-42.62~14.04.1

linux-image-4.4.0-42-generic-lpae 4.4.0-42.62~14.04.1

linux-image-4.4.0-42-lowlatency 4.4.0-42.62~14.04.1

linux-image-4.4.0-42-powerpc-e500mc 4.4.0-42.62~14.04.1

linux-image-4.4.0-42-powerpc-smp 4.4.0-42.62~14.04.1

linux-image-4.4.0-42-powerpc64-emb 4.4.0-42.62~14.04.1

linux-image-4.4.0-42-powerpc64-smp 4.4.0-42.62~14.04.1



After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make

all the necessary changes.



ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have

been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and

reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.

Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages

(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,

linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform

this as well.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3099-2

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3099-1

CVE-2016-6480, CVE-2016-6828, CVE-2016-7039



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-lts-xenial/4.4.0-42.62~14.04.1





--a1QUDc0q7S3U7/Jg

Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"



-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v1



iQIcBAEBCgAGBQJX/JWCAAoJEC8Jno0AXoH074EP/2Td4sOxgNun25a6e2GkluLQ

CLWOxvGqVRKst5YjgjsHTkbXad0hOOUpAsXPQwdIeQRGNaq/8+I23rzFl4Iyz8OW

Cijlf30KcWTU4PJp5gFpT3cD5FjrkjuR4vxrfD6lHQkMGwKY+1lUoW/Hco+IXOSU

Hbaoa6TiVnGm2o0lU5wuthFW7kUJsjhsohxEPNn+VRkBjODnMjzXsf2cd+QizyJQ

ZdpKRFMzJZMl4hSAVx4XXsrgwwwaIhYGjwPfLC8i067E6nC9zT55SjxYeVY80Ofm

6I6VLFie0sgUUHi3Xsx0MRWk1IMd5LnV3QynnC5SaRM9BO47uR2vG8IuvugRoRBc

esOfbzehcsSPjm8l97HSsdiMFS/9GkHLcTAcWur/i8qdYsLs35pznHLt9niuy0No

Ktc4I3wN+/BZ3n9u7BuG77CPMxY0xZV+D/e1kY59yeaBVN4hgfADKVkiRMja0+0L

zLwOAIf450DTTLOrx5YbsBEOrjkzmRh1tdYx75ZHefLWc1HUZL9RiePIiAuuz/2/

+bazWzSH5gdiHapNBaF1EsUb8mDP1E0RYAAUyGMTfXyMS/3foYRfdpD+LspWfdPN

+QAr9NLmw+/nfv7xA6fcqMbsvhNicGUwTUZ+U9MGxbhJ61KMH+C2u4Xl4mNNxh99

vSFDfQyQ0tHQjboeDtZn

=vI53

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----



--a1QUDc0q7S3U7/Jg--





--===============0154891304944861749==

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit

Content-Disposition: inline



--

ubuntu-security-announce mailing list

ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com

Modify settings or unsubscribe at: https://lists.ubuntu.com/mailman/listinfo/ubuntu-security-announce



--===============0154891304944861749==--

